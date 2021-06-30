Gossip Cop

 by Eric Gasa
News

Sharon Stone Shares Pantsless Photo Referencing Her Most Iconic Role

E
Eric Gasa
9:30 pm, June 29, 2021
(DFree/Shutterstock.com)

The caption says it all on this latest post from actress Sharon Stone. The Basic Instinct star decided to not only show some skin but pay homage to one of her biggest films. The 63-year-old Stone is looking fit and happy as ever with a gentle smile and legs for days.

It’s All About The Pose

In the pic, the star gives a clever nod to her role in the movie Basic Instinct. Stone can be seen wearing close to nothing other than a black graphic t-shirt and possibly a pair of short shorts. Even though we love the leggy pose, we must take a closer look at the shirt to fully appreciate the reference.

Let’s Take A Closer Look

On the shirt is an illustration of Stone herself playing the character Catherine Tramell. She is shown in her iconic pose from the movie, legs crossed and cigarette charmingly in hand.

29 years later and Stone has decided to do her own take on the infamous police interrogation scene from the film. Except this time instead of wearing a creme-white skirt ensemble, Stone lounges in only a t-shirt and what looks like to be an e-cigarette, or perhaps a tube of mascara, from the comfort of her own home.

Been There, Done That!

Though we love Stone’s figure, what really tops the post for us is the clever caption; “Been there, done that; got the t-shirt.” Literally, baby!

Though Stone has never been ashamed of showing off her figure and personal life online, we do especially like the more casual tone of this post. Heck, Stone looks like she has a case of bedhead and didn’t even bother to clean off the chair in the background.

But that’s alright by us! We like a star that knows how to keep it real.

Once A Sex Symbol Always A Sex Symbol

Even at 63, Stone still manages to be as stunning and sexy as ever. Though Basic Instincts catapulted Stone to fame it was her iconic 1990 Playboy photoshoot that first put her on everybody’s minds.

Stone revealed that and much more in an exclusive interview she had with fellow star, Drew Barrymore last year on her talk show, The Drew Barrymore Show.

Though some time has passed since 1992, we’re happy to see Sharon Stone looking fine as ever.

