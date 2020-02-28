Sharon Stone Furious With Robert De Niro And Martin Scorsese For Refusing To Work With Her?

Truth rating: 0

By Andrew Shuster

Is Sharon Stone furious with Robert De Niro and Martin Scorsese for supposedly refusing to work with her again? That’s the claim in one of this week’s tabloids. Gossip Cop can correct the phony story.

Stone scored an Oscar nomination for playing De Niro’s wife in 1995’s Casino, which Scorsese directed. According to the Globe, however, the two men have wanted nothing to do with her since. “She’s approached Martin and Robert a few times over the years, hoping to team up on something juicy and get that Casino magic back, but they keep blowing her off,” a supposed source tells the outlet.

The alleged insider goes on to say that Stone “would have loved a part in The Irishman,” but De Niro and Scorsese snubbed her. “Seeing it flop at the Oscars was sweet justice,” adds the suspicious tipster. The questionable source further contends that Stone’s “neediness” while filming Casino is the reason De Niro and Scorsese have ignored her pleas to collaborate again. “Some people recall Sharon was always asking Scorsese for pointers on how to play a scene or flesh out the character. But he’s a director who likes to give his actors the freedom to think it out for themselves.”

Here’s what the tabloid doesn’t realize: Stone appeared in Scorsese’s Bob Dylan documentary Rolling Thunder Revue, which was released on Netflix last summer. Not only does the actress appear in the film – she actually had no real reason to be included considering that Rolling Thunder Revue is a semi-fictional documentary. Stone is interviewed in the movie, but according to Rolling Stone, Scorsese “wound up bringing in Sharon Stone to pretend she was a college-age girlfriend of Dylan on the tour, complete with doctored photos of them together.”

Meanwhile, Stone raved about working with De Niro and Scorsese during a 2018 interview on Live with Kelly and Ryan. “What a great director. Every Scorsese film is a keeper,” she said. As for her former co-star, the actress noted that working with De Niro was her “dream” as an actress.

During an interview on Marc Maron’s WTF podcast that same year, Stone said, “Working with Marty in any capacity is, for me, just an absolute pleasure.” The actress also honored Scorsese at his AFI Life Achievement Award ceremony in 2010. Simply put, Stone has frequently praised her former co-star and director in the 25 years since they worked together, and she collaborated with Scorsese again just last summer. The tabloid’s article is baseless.

Last year, Gossip Cop busted the Globe’s sister publication, the National Enquirer, for falsely claiming Stone was “reuniting” with Basic Instinct co-star Michael Douglas, much to the chagrin of his wife, Catherine Zeta-Jones. That story was also made up. The tabloids seem to enjoy creating drama between the actress and her colleagues from decades ago.