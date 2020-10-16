Sharon Stone Reveals Why She Posed Nude For Playboy

Another highlight from the interview included Stone going into detail about why she won't date anymore, stating "I'm done dating, I've had it with dating" in a definitive, serious tone. She went on to explain that she finds people "insincere," and that she values times spent with her kids and friends as well as her alone time much more.

Barrymore seemed to relate but pressed her on the issue, to which Stone replied, "I don't feel like men are at the same place as women are right now... I feel like when it comes to emotional maturity in relationships, that men and women are seemingly in different spots."

Stone continued to elaborate that there is a current struggle with men about what masculinity and power means and that she is working with her boys to try and lead them down the right path.