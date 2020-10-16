Sharon Stone Reveals Why She Posed Nude For Playboy

Sharon Stone has never been shy about her incredible figure, including the time she appeared on the cover and within the pages of Playboy magazine in July 1990. While it was not uncommon for Hollywood actresses to pose for the iconic men's lifestyle and entertainment magazine, which produced its final issue on March 17, 2020, Stone recently opened up to Drew Barrymore on her talk show The Drew Barrymore Show to reveal why she posed nude all those years ago.
During one segment of the interview, Stone brought up a conversation she had with one of her kids about not being a "roof jumper", aka not jumping off the roof just because everyone else is, which she claimed was something she never did as she was too "uptight." She went on to explain that she's a strategic person, which is a mindset she applied to making moves within her own career. That is when Stone revealed that choosing to appear in Playboy was done for a very specific purpose.
At that point in her career, Sharon Stone was just starting to emerge into the upper ranks of Hollywood thanks to her role in the 1990 Paul Verhoeven flick Total Recall. Having spent the last 10 years trying to establish herself as a successful movie actress, Stone knew she needed to maneuver this new-found fame in the right direction, and she had her eyes on Verhoeven's next project. That's when she pulled the trigger, telling Barrymore, "I decided I was going to do a Playboy article specifically because I wanted to get this film Basic Instinct."
It looks like the move paid off, as Stone was indeed cast in the role that would catapult her into international fame and forever cast her as a major sex symbol. "I didn't realize what would happen when I did the film," Stone said with a laugh, noting she thought it was the right part for her. She continued, "I knew what I had to do to get it, I didn't have enough perspective to realize what was going to happen."
Another highlight from the interview included Stone going into detail about why she won't date anymore, stating "I'm done dating, I've had it with dating" in a definitive, serious tone. She went on to explain that she finds people "insincere," and that she values times spent with her kids and friends as well as her alone time much more.
Barrymore seemed to relate but pressed her on the issue, to which Stone replied, "I don't feel like men are at the same place as women are right now... I feel like when it comes to emotional maturity in relationships, that men and women are seemingly in different spots."
Stone continued to elaborate that there is a current struggle with men about what masculinity and power means and that she is working with her boys to try and lead them down the right path.
Check out The Drew Barrymore Show's website to find the upcoming schedule and where you can watch!