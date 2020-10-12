Sharon Stone Could Replace Kim Catrall In Third 'Sex And The City'

May of 2020 marks the tenth anniversary of Sex and the City 2. Unbeknownst to fans at the time, it also marked the end of the franchise thanks to drama between Kim Cattrall and Sarah Jessica Parker. One tabloid is reporting that a new film will be coming with Cattrall being replaced as Samantha by Sharon Stone. Gossip Cop investigates.
According to Life & Style, Stone is now the favorite to fill in for a departing Cattrall. “It’s the perfect casting choice,” an insider says, and “if anyone can bring justice to the role, it’s Sharon.” Fans have been “devastated” by a lack of a third film, but Stone’s presence would give Warner Bros a reason to bring the franchise back.
The cast is in full support as well. Cynthia Nixon, who played Miranda, is quoted in the story saying “I think Sharon would be, of course, totally amazing.” With the studio, cast, and potentially fans all on board, perhaps Stone will join as “the new Samantha Jones.”
The tabloid never goes so far as to claim Stone is officially joining the cast. There is fan speculation that Stone would do well in the role, but that’s as far up the chain as it goes. The official word, as it states in this story, is that Sex and the City 3 is dead. If Cattrall gets recast or production was to restart, that news would come from outlets more reputable than this one - notably the trade magazines, like The Hollywood Reporter and Variety.
Nixon and Stone recently appeared on Watch What Happens Live alongside Nixon to promote their new show Ratched. A fan tweeted the show to ask Stone if she was interested in the program, so both Stone and Nixon chimed in to answer.
What Life & Style does not mention is Nixon said a potential new fourth woman would possibly be “a woman of color this time and I think this would be amazing as well,” with Stone adding “I think that’s right.” While Nixon and Stone both say they would be up for it, this is just a response to a fan tweet and nothing close to official as this tabloid would have you believe.
Gossip Cop previously busted sister-mag the National Enquirer for its report that killing off Samantha was the new strategy to get a third movie made. New Idea reported that Cattrall would bury the hatchet to the tune of $1 million and a better script. Tabloids see Cattrall and the role of Samantha as the obstacle for a third Sex and the City, hence why there are so many stories about potential peace efforts or recasting.
Life & Style is seldom correct when it publishes casting stories. It claimed Jennifer Garner would star in a biopic about Melania Trump, but a year later and no news could be found on the project. Tom Cruise was apparently asking Meghan Markle to co-star in an unnamed project, but that was again more fantasy casting. Trusting to the tabloids with casting rumors is a big, big mistake.
There was also a bogus report about friction between Emma Watson and her Little Women co-stars which stopped her from doing a press tour. The drama between co-stars and silly casting news are great ways to sell magazines but isn’t a sign of truth. The truth is while Nixon and Stone think Stone would do a fine job in Sex and the City 3, there is no real news on a third movie at all.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.