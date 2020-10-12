Sharon Stone Could Replace Kim Catrall In Third 'Sex And The City'

It’s Only Speculation

The tabloid never goes so far as to claim Stone is officially joining the cast. There is fan speculation that Stone would do well in the role, but that’s as far up the chain as it goes. The official word, as it states in this story, is that Sex and the City 3 is dead. If Cattrall gets recast or production was to restart, that news would come from outlets more reputable than this one - notably the trade magazines, like The Hollywood Reporter and Variety.