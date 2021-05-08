Sharon Osbourne’s Family, Including Ozzy And Kelly, ‘In Crisis’ Since Her Firing From ‘The Talk’?

Have Sharon Osbourne‘s scandals on The Talk launched her family into chaos? That’s what plenty of reports have suggested. Gossip Cop has investigated the claims and can set the record straight.

The Osbourne Family ‘In Chaos’?

Not long ago, New Idea reported that “the Osbourne family can’t seem to escape drama.” Since Jack Osbourne finalized his divorce, he’s been spotted moving out of his California mansion with the help of his mother, Sharon Osbourne. The whole ordeal was “sparking rumors that he could be moving back in with his famous folks.”

Of course, Gossip Cop corrected the incredibly misleading article at the time, and the real story was much less complicated. The sightings of Jack moving out were completely mistaken, and he was actually moving into his new LA home. He is not in any sort of crisis that’s required him to move back into his parents house. Sharon was simply there to help out and make sure his move was going smoothly.

Ozzy Osbourne’s Health In Crisis?

Then, the National Enquirer reported that Sharon Osbourne’s dramatic exit from The Talk was taking a toll on her husband, Ozzy’s health. The tabloid explained that Ozzy was already in poor health, but since Sharon has been under stress over her recent scandals, Ozzy has been the one taking care of her. The tabloid’s insider explained that “he worries and fusses over her and can’t focus on anything else and it’s left many in his circle very concerned for his health, which is fragile enough already.”

But it was clear at the time that the claims were an exaggeration. While it’s true Ozzy Osbourne does have a form of Parkinson’s disease, there have been no reports suggesting his condition has worsened due to his wife’s scandals. It was clearly just another attempt to create more drama out of Sharon’s highly publicized exit from TheTalk .

Kelly Osbourne Relapsing Over Sharon’s Scandals?

Then, the National Enquirer took another look at the family, claiming that Kelly Osbourne’s recent relapse had something to do with her mother’s recent scandals. “There’s no doubt her mother’s scandalous exit from The Talk played a big role,” an insider spilled to the tabloid. With that being said, the tabloid admits there were other stressors, including stress related to her father and brother’s health.

While it’s impossible to know everything that contributed to Kelly’s relapse, it’s important to note that she’s been struggling with addiction since her teens. The TV-personality said it herself that things were going well before her relapse, but “I’m that girl that when everything is going great I need to f*** it up a little and make everything a little bit worse.”

Clearly, addiction is complicated. It’s unreasonable to attribute her struggle with substance abuse strictly to family-related stress when the issue is most likely far more personal and nuanced.

The Tabloids On The Osbourne Family

It’s clear the tabloids have always had it out for the Osbourne family. The long-time TV personalities have almost always appeared in gossip magazines, but especially in the past few months. The truth is the tabloid media has had a field day with Sharon Osbourne’s recent drama on The Talk. These reports are obviously untamed speculation related to the family’s recent rough patch, and they should be read with a healthy amount of skepticism.

