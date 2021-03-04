Sharon Osbourne’s Family ‘In Chaos’ As She Helps Son Jack Move Into Her Home With Ozzy?

Is Sharon Osbourne’s life in chaos? One tabloid reports that she is helping her son Jack Osbourne move into her home with Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘Osbourne Family Chaos’

According to New Idea, “the Osbourne family can’t seem to escape drama.” Just a year after Jack Osbourne settled his divorce, he “has listed his Californian mansion for rent.” Sharon was recently spotted “looking seriously stressed as she helped Jack” move out of his house, “sparking rumors that he could be moving back in with his famous folks.”

What’s Going On

Sharon was not helping Jack move out. She was helping Jack move in. Jack Osbourne is moving into a new home in Los Angeles, and Sharon was there to help it go smoothly. This tabloid invented this entire narrative about him moving back with his parents.

Sharon Osbourne is often at the center of tabloid crosshairs because of The Talk. Gossip Cop once debunked a report that claimed that Sharon had been fired over diva behavior, but she’s still on the show to this day. We’ve investigated numerous other stories about Osbourne getting her castmates fired, which were just as false. Cast members come and go on the show for their own personal reasons, not because of Sharon’s supposed cut-throat nature or chaotic lifestyle.

Moving Begets Rumors

When tabloids see moving trucks, they see an opportunity to make up some stories. This very tabloid said that Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick were breaking up simply because some furniture was leaving their house. A person holding a box is hardly evidence of a breakup, just as Sharon Osbourne “looking seriously stressed” is hardly evidence that all the Osbournes are moving back in together or that her life is a mess.

This tabloid also used a photo of Brad Pitt holding boxes as evidence that he was leaving Los Angeles after breaking up with Jennifer Aniston. Pitt was neither dating Aniston nor has he left Hollywood. Pitt was actually giving food to the less fortunate, and the magazine used took the photos out of context.

We also busted New Idea for claiming that Katie Holmes was moving to Australia, as she was only passing through. All of these stories demonstrate that a moving van may not actually mean what the tabloid says it means. Jack Osbourne is moving into his new place, but he’s not moving in with his parents. This story is completely false.

