Sharon Osbourne's 'Diva' Behavior Getting Her Fired From 'The Talk'?

Sharon Osbourne is the only remaining member of the original lineup of The Talk, but that might not be true for much longer. An insider reports that the host's "diva" behavior is causing the show to drop in ratings and executives are looking to remove her to save the program. Here's what the story says.
"Shrewish Sharon On Shaky Ground!" declares the Globe. According to the magazine, the host is the one who caused the show's ratings to "tank," and her "reign of terror on The Talk is about over as fed-up bigwigs plot to take her down a notch." The outlet's sources reveal that Osbourne "has turned into a diva" after forcing Marie Osmond off the program last year and "trying to take over" the show after Julie Chen's departure.
"Worried execs have called in the calvary to save the show," the outlet says, pointing to Amanda Kloots and Elaine Welteroth as the saviors of the talk show. "This is a last-ditch effort to save The Talk," an insider explains. "The ratings are terrible, morale's been low for months and Sharon's still strutting around like she owns the place and blaming everyone around her for the longest time. Everyone's sick of her — and the consensus seems to be Sharon's the problem."
She reportedly won favor by kissing up to now-panicked executives and producers, "but now the show's under threat and the atmosphere is very much one of survival mode," the snitch says. The new hosts look to be "a sign Sharon's going to get shown the door," the magazine explains.
In the final paragraph of the article, however, "other sources" say that Osbourne is "well-liked and in no jeopardy," as well as the fact that the new hires and actually consistent ratings are evidence that there's no trouble behind the scenes. We can't help but wonder what's the point in coming up with an entire narrative based on the word of an "insider" before letting another "insider" completely dismiss that same story, but it certainly makes our job easier.
Surprisingly, we totally agree with the second source — Gossip Cop has debunked the claims about Osbourne driving Marie Osmond off the show. Osmond herself has laughed off rumors of a feud between her and Osbourne as well. There is one thing that we wish the on-point source would've mentioned, and that's the fact that the whole "calling in the calvary" thing makes no sense.
Eve is stepping away from the show due to COVID-19 restrictions and to focus on her family, so combined with Osmond's departure, The Talk was in need of another two hosts. Kloots and Welteroth are the new members of the show to replace the missing cast, not a last-ditch effort to "salvage" the program's totally acceptable ratings.
The Globe is responsible for a ton of baseless gossip when it comes to daytime TV. It reported that Whoopi Goldberg was leaving The View due to a feud with Meghan McCain, as well as claiming that Goldberg was fighting with every one of her co-stars. It also pushed an allegation that Wendy Williams had suffered a stroke on the air. Instead of giving credence to its obviously bogus sources, maybe this tabloid should just stick to listening to whichever insider actually understands how ratings work.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.
