Sharon Osbourne Was ‘Shamed, Bullied’ Into Giving Apology According To Piers Morgan

Piers Morgan has been busy defending his controversial comments concerning Meghan Markle, but he recently took a break to offer support to his friend and supporter Sharon Osbourne. The Good Morning Britain host demanded that Osbourne receive an apology from the network. He also claimed that she’d been “shamed and bullied” into giving an apology herself.

Piers Morgan Furious Over Sharon Osbourne’s Treatment

Sharon Osbourne’s confrontation with her The Talk co-host Sheryl Underwood has sparked an internal investigation that has placed the show on hiatus. That hiatus was extended after further allegations of racial mistreatment from Osbourne were released. Though Osbourne posted an apology soon after the episode, her future with the show remains uncertain.

Piers Morgan, who was the subject of the ladies’ argument, has gone all in on defending his friend and former America’s Got Talent costar. After Osbourne tweeted out her public apology, Morgan claimed that she had been “shamed and bullied” into doing so.

Sharon's been shamed & bullied into apologising for defending me against colleagues accusing me of racism because I don't believe Meghan Markle's bullsh*t.

This is where we've reached.

I demand an apology from those @TheTalkCBS bullies for their disgraceful slurs against ME. https://t.co/kguRA8KVPJ — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 12, 2021

Ready To Defend Osbourne Through Thick And Thin

After news broke that the show was going on a hiatus as CBS performed an internal review of the argument between Underwood and Osbourne, Morgan once again rode to Osbourne’s defense.

So ⁦@CBS⁩ has yanked The Talk off air while it investigates the ‘scandal’ of ⁦@MrsSOsbourne⁩ defending me when ⁦@sherylunderwood⁩ said I was ‘racist’ for disbelieving Meghan Markle.

The REAL scandal is me being branded a racist for refusing to believe a liar. pic.twitter.com/KPu8ZB2YKo — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 15, 2021

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Sharon Osbourne admitted that she’s not sure if she’ll be welcomed back on The Talk or if she’d go back even if she were invited to do so. She has expressed interest in continuing the conversation and allowing herself to be educated on the subject of race, saying in the interview, “Do I have my finger on the pulse of what’s going on with the Black situation in this country? No.” A discussion on the subject could go a long way towards helping out someone else who similarly needs help learning about it the same way she did, Osbourne continued.

It would be nice to see Sharon Osbourne take The Talk stage one more time to put some closure on the incident. Even if Osbourne decides afterwards that she no longer wants to be a part of the show, or if the network decides to axe her from the program altogether, it’d be nice for the audience to have a chance to say goodbye.

