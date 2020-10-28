Sharon Osbourne Shares Why Her And Ozzy's Credit Cards Were Recently Declined

Sharon Osbourne revealed that she and her rockstar husband Ozzy Osbourne recently had their credit cards declined while shopping for a birthday gift for their daughter Kelly – but it's not because they're in serious debt.
On Tuesday's episode of The Talk, the hosts discussed the recent burglary on the set of late night talk show Conan. Osbourne said the robbery was "so wrong" and then revealed that she and Ozzy were also victims of fraud.
"It's my [daughter] Kelly's birthday today," says Osbourne. "I went out last night to pick up her gift. I give my credit card and they come back and they say, 'Do you have another credit card? It won't go through.' I said, 'Just try it again, put it through again.' Still didn't go through."
"I'm like what's going on?" Osbourne asked with an alarmed tone. "Someone rang up charges and maxed out Ozzy's card and my card. I called through to the credit card company and they go, 'No, no, no, you're maxed out, so is Ozzy.' I'm like, 'I don't go to that store, or to that store.'"
"So yes!" continues Osbourne, "I know how [Conan] feels."
Co-host Eve, clarifies, "So it was fraud." "Yes!" answers Osbourne.
Multiple websites estimate that the Osbourne family's net worth is about $220 million. But whether or not that figure is accurate, we suspect the family is not in dire straits. Osbourne tells her co-hosts that she still managed to get Kelly a gift and that she had a happy 36th birthday. She also shared a sweet throwback photo on Instagram in honor of the occasion.
But, asks Carrie Ann Inaba, "Did you get [the fraud] resolved, Mrs. O?" "No," says Osbourne. "But they will [work it out.]"