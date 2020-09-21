Sharon Osbourne Reportedly Drove Marie Osmond To Quit 'The Talk'

"Sharon will NOT put up with Marie trying to hog the spotlight!" the tipster adds. "From the get-go, Marie was talked over, worked over and stomped on by Sharon anytime she tried to offer a serious viewpoint," they continue. "Sharon's say on the panel longer than anyone else and feels that gives her the right to lead the discussion. She has a great deal of power over what happens on The Talk and that pushed Marie out." However, the publication doesn't let Osmond off the hook either. "Besides that, Marie is a softie and a pushover. She doesn't speak up enough and that wasn't what the producers wanted," the source says.