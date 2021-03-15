Sharon Osbourne Outburst Causes ‘The Talk’ Hiatus?

Just days after Sharon Osbourne and Sheryl Underwood had a tense exchange on The Talk, CBS has placed the daytime talk show on hiatus. The two stars butted heads in an emotional discussion over Osbourne’s friend and former America’s Got Talent co-star Piers Morgan’s controversial take on Meghan Markle’s mental health claims.

Sharon Osbourne’s Outburst at Sheryl Underwood Puts ‘The Talk’ On Hiatus

The heated discussion took place after Osbourne defended Morgan, claiming the British chat show host had a right to free speech. Underwood argued back, asking, “What would you say to people who may feel that while you’re standing by your friend, it appears you gave validation or safe haven to something that he has uttered that is racist, even if you don’t agree?”

Seemingly on the verge of tears, Osbourne exclaimed, “I very much feel like I’m about to be put in the electric chair because I have a friend, who many people think is a racist, so that makes me a racist?” The drama didn’t end after the cameras stopped rolling.

Further Claims Against Osbourne Unearthed

Holly Robinson Peete, a former host of The Talk, later tweeted her support for Underwood, and claimed that Osbourne said Peete was too “ghetto” for the show. After Osbourne allegedly said that, Peete claimed she was soon let go from the talk show. As a result of both Peete’s allegations and the backlash against Osbourne’s treatment of Underwood, CBS has launched an investigation.

The network’s spokesperson told NBC that The Talk would be on a break for at least a week as the network conducts an internal review of the exchange between Sheryl Underwood and Sharon Osbourne. This latest development comes after Osbourne already apologized for her outburst. It’s too early to tell whether the apology will impact the investigation or if it’s a possibility that Osbourne will be removed from the show. Until the review is concluded, it’s best not to trust any outlets that report otherwise.