Sharon Osbourne Off 'The Talk,' Barbra Streisand's Divorce, And This Weekend In Gossip

screenshot of Sharon Osbourne on The Talk in a black blouse
(CBS)

Sharon Osbourne's 'Diva' Behavior Getting Her Fired From 'The Talk'?

The Globe says that CBS executives are worried about The Talk as its ratings fall, and the recent additions of Amanda Kloots and Elaine Welteroth are the network's attempts to salvage the program. The next step in getting the show back on track, however, puts a target on Osbourne's head after her increased pattern of "diva" behavior has irked viewers and crew alike. This is what we found when we looked into the insider report.

side by side photos of Ben Affleck in a blue suit and Ana de Armas in a white dress
(Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock.com, Tinseltown/Shutterstock.com)

Ben Affleck's Relationship With Ana de Armas In 'Deep Trouble' Due To 'Deep Water' Reshoots?

While Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas first hit it off on the set of Deep Water, their recent work on the film's reshoots has them at each other's throats. Affleck is apparently focused on avoiding another flop like Gigli, and de Armas is eager to get some space from the veteran actor. Gossip Cop came to our own conclusion about the drama.

cover of National Enquirer with Barbra Streisand and text saying BLINDSIDED BY DIVORCE PAPERS
(National Enquirer)

Report: Barbra Streisand 'Blindsided' By Divorce Papers

After 22 years together, could this be the end for Barbra Streisand and James Brolin? The National Enquirer reports that Streisand is struggling to deal with the cheating revelations she discovered in Brolin's divorce papers from her husband's first wife. Adding to the drama is the fact that the legendary singer's first marriage ended due to infidelity. We investigated the surprising news here.

    • G Griffin Matis

      Griffin Matis is perpetually looking for the next investigation, especially if it involves tracking down photos or calling out deceptive writing. When he’s off-duty, he’s usually focused on something nerdy, like writing about what animal Leonardo DiCaprio would be in Animal Crossing.

