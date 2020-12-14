Sharon Osbourne Off 'The Talk,' Barbra Streisand's Divorce, And This Weekend In Gossip

Sharon Osbourne's 'Diva' Behavior Getting Her Fired From 'The Talk'?

The Globe says that CBS executives are worried about The Talk as its ratings fall, and the recent additions of Amanda Kloots and Elaine Welteroth are the network's attempts to salvage the program. The next step in getting the show back on track, however, puts a target on Osbourne's head after her increased pattern of "diva" behavior has irked viewers and crew alike. This is what we found when we looked into the insider report.