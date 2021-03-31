Sharon Osbourne Getting Massive Payout After Quitting ‘The Talk,’ Here’s How Much

Sharon Osbourne quit The Talk after an emotional confrontation with co-host Sheryl Underwood about race and amidst allegations of racist behavior, but the veteran TV star won’t be leaving the popular daytime talk show empty-handed. Osbourne stands to gain millions of dollars after exiting the show, despite the dark allegations hanging over her head.

Sharon Osbourne Out Of A Job, But In The Money

CBS released a statement earlier this week informing The Talk fans that Sharon Osbourne decided to quit the show. The network had been investigating the March 10 incident between Osbourne and her co-host Sheryl Underwood in addition to other allegations that Osbourne had engaged in racial name-calling behind the scenes.

Though the network admitted Osbourne’s controversial outburst “did not align with our values for a respectful workplace,” the company was still forced to pay Osbourne a jaw-dropping amount of money for her payout. The British TV personality will walk away from the show with up to $10 million in her pocket, despite the less than ideal circumstances that surround her exit.

A source told Page Six, “Sharon is walking away with a $5 to $10 million minimum payout and was able to spin that it was her decision [to leave the show].” Osbourne also retains the right to speak out about her experience, the source continued. “Sharon will talk when she is ready,” the tipster insisted. “She still wants to give her side of the story. She has been on that show for 11 years and knows all the secrets.”

Possible Next Steps For Osbourne?

If this alleged source is to be believed, it’s possible that Osbourne’s next move will be to share her side of the story. Who knows what form that particular tell-all will take, but with her buddy Piers Morgan back on the air, there’s a chance she’ll go to him if, or when, she decides to spill it all.

