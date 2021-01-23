Sharon Osbourne Getting Fired From 'The Talk' Over Diva Behavior And Falling Ratings?

Sharon Osbourne The Reason Marie Osmond Left?

Last month, The Globe purported Osbourne was getting the boot. The paper claimed Osbourne’s “diva” behavior caused ratings to drop. Sources also revealed Osbourne’s turned into a diva after driving Marie Osmond off the program last year. “This was a last-ditch effort to save The Talk," an insider revealed. "The ratings were terrible, morale was low for months and Sharon's still strutted around like she owns the place and blamed everyone around her for the longest time. Everyone was sick of her — and the consensus seemed to be Sharon was the problem,” the source added. Gossip Cop, however, clarified that Osbourne had nothing to do with Osmond’s departure. The singer explained she exited so could work on other projects and spend time with her family.