Sharon Osbourne Getting Fired From 'The Talk' Over Diva Behavior And Falling Ratings?

Sharon Osbourne is the longest-serving host on The Talk who has been on the show since season one. But, has the host's time on the talk show run its course? Rumors have spread that Osbourne’s diva behavior has caused some issues with her fellow co-hosts. Gossip Cop rounded up a few reports we’ve investigated about this narrative. Here’s the truth oof Sharon Osbourne getting fired from The Talk.
Last month, The Globe purported Osbourne was getting the boot. The paper claimed Osbourne’s “diva” behavior caused ratings to drop. Sources also revealed Osbourne’s turned into a diva after driving Marie Osmond off the program last year. “This was a last-ditch effort to save The Talk," an insider revealed. "The ratings were terrible, morale was low for months and Sharon's still strutted around like she owns the place and blamed everyone around her for the longest time. Everyone was sick of her — and the consensus seemed to be Sharon was the problem,” the source added. Gossip Cop, however, clarified that Osbourne had nothing to do with Osmond’s departure. The singer explained she exited so could work on other projects and spend time with her family.
Days later, the National Enquirer declared Osbourne would be fired and Drew Barrymore’s show would replace The Talk. According to the tabloid, CBS planned to give Barrymore’s daytime sitcom a boost by axing The Talk. “With just 600,000 viewers, Drew's show isn't going to survive much longer — and The Talk numbers have been dropping like a stone,” a tipster spilled to the paper. “The show was created as a star vehicle for Julie Chen by her husband, then-CBS boss Les Moonves. Now that both Julie and Les are out, it can go," the insider further revealed. Seeing as how both The Talk and The Drew Barrymore Show are still on, it’s evident the report was false. Additionally, canceling The Talk wouldn’t do much to save Barrymore’s show, which Gossip Cop clarified.
The tabloids continue to pit Sharon Osbourne and Marie Osmond against each other. The Globe contended Osmond planned to get revenge against Osbourne after being forced to leave The Talk. The publication claimed the singer was “bitter over recently being pushed off her co-host gig,” and Osmond’s vengeance agenda focused on her landing a "new TV gig.” “She told everybody far and wide she's going to show Sharon who's the real queen bee,” a source disclosed to the paper. Once again, Gossip Cop already explained that Osbourne had nothing to do with Osmond leaving The Talk. Plus, the singer already has her hands full with her grandchildren, which is what Osmond wanted to do.
Simply put, the tabloids tend to allege there’s drama occurring on these talk shows, but Gossip Cop has proved that couldn’t be further from the truth.