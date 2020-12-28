Top Sharon Osbourne Story Of 2020: Driving Marie Osmond Off 'The Talk'

'The Talk' Is Changing

Of course, the tabloid also made some bizarre choices in the article, like praising former executive Les Moonves, who left the network after a wave of sexual harassment allegations. It also didn't mention the fact the coronavirus pandemic had radically changed the show. In reality, Osmond has made it clear that she wanted to free up her time and energy for her family and other projects. More importantly, she's also been adamant that there's no reason to believe all the talk about her and Sharon Osbourne feuding. She's a veteran of the entertainment industry, so not only did the tabloid get her relationship with her co-stars wrong, but its sexist portrayal of her as some naive amateur was extra insulting.