Top Sharon Osbourne Story Of 2020: Driving Marie Osmond Off 'The Talk'

While The Talk may not have been the most talked about daytime show this year, it's had its fair share of headlines. Sharon Osbourne, as the longest serving host of the program, has always been at the forefront of those stories, and one of those reports stuck out far more than the rest. After Marie Osmond announced her departure, fingers immediately began to point at Osbourne for causing it.
According to the report, there had always been tension between Osmond and Osbourne ever since Osmond first joined the program. "Marie thought the show would be fun and just a bunch of gals gabbing about their lives and whatnot, but she found out that was totally naive," an insider explained. Apparently, "Sharon disliked her from the start." Osbourne was "jealous of her" and believed that Osmond "didn't belong" on the program at all, the source said, adding,
There was a definite rift between them and an undercurrent of bitchiness that everyone noticed.
"Sharon's sat on the panel longer than anyone else and feels that gives her the right to lead the discussion. She has a great deal of power over what happens on The Talk and that pushed Marie out," the source argued, calling Osmond a "pushover" and a "softie."
Of course, the tabloid also made some bizarre choices in the article, like praising former executive Les Moonves, who left the network after a wave of sexual harassment allegations. It also didn't mention the fact the coronavirus pandemic had radically changed the show. In reality, Osmond has made it clear that she wanted to free up her time and energy for her family and other projects. More importantly, she's also been adamant that there's no reason to believe all the talk about her and Sharon Osbourne feuding. She's a veteran of the entertainment industry, so not only did the tabloid get her relationship with her co-stars wrong, but its sexist portrayal of her as some naive amateur was extra insulting.
The Talk is continuing to adjust to the pandemic, but it's made a few other big changes. Eve recently shared her final goodbyes to the show and her co-hosts. She called her departure "bittersweet," but she celebrated how much fun and support she found with the rest of her coworkers, even when she told them she was leaving the show. "The first thing that happened was you all were like, 'Girl, we're happy for you. You better go do — you got stuff to do! You better go!'" she told them, praising Osbourne for her authenticity.
With Amanda Kloots and Elaine Welteroth now joining the cast, The Talk is looking like it'll have an exciting 2021. While we doubt this'll be the last we hear of this behind-the-scenes gossip, at least the tabloids will have to come up with some new rumors for the new team.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.
