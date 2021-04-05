Sharon Osbourne Demanding $10 Million To Leave ‘The Talk’?

Is Sharon Osbourne demanding $10 million for her quiet exit from The Talk? That’s what one tabloid is claiming. Gossip Cop looks into the claim.

Osbourne Holding The Network Hostage?

According to the most recent edition of the Globe, Osbourne maintains that she is being wrongfully accused of making racist remarks. The magazine claims that Osbourne initially had a very negative reaction to the showrunners forcing her out. It insists that after 11 years on the show, there’s no way Osbourne is leaving without a fight. The article claims that what it all comes down to is this: Either Osbourne gets her money, or she pulls out all the stops.

The article insists that her contract was drawn up with safeguards for the tv personality, and if the network doesn’t pay her what she wants, she’s going to take action. It doesn’t mention exactly what that would entail. That being said, it does remind the readers that Osbourne has admitted to mailing feces to her critics. The magazine figures that Osbourne won’t have many limits if her battle with the network gets messy.

Osbourne Not Leaving Empty-Handed

So, is Sharon Osbourne really holding The Talk hostage? Absolutely not. Gossip Cop has reported on this story before. The network has already agreed to grant Osbourne a generous payout, despite the unseemly circumstances.

Clearly, the tabloid is twisting the story to squeeze even more drama out of the already-dramatic events. The truth is, the details on Osbourne’s contract were likely considered before she was ever asked to leave. For an established tv personality like her, the payout was likely inevitable if they truly wanted her to exit quietly. There are clear elements of truth to this article, but they’ve been exaggerated to tell a juicier story.

The Tabloids On Osbourne

The tabloids have been reporting on Osbourne’s exit from The Talk since long before this latest scandal broke. Last year, one tabloid claimed that Osbourne’s “diva behavior” was getting her kicked off the show, even though there was no truth to the claim at the time. Around the same time, Gossip Cop fielded the rumor that Osbourne was being replaced by Drew Barrymore, which also wasn’t true in the slightest. Clearly, the tabloids have been wanting to talk about Osbourne’s exit for a while now, but it also clearly has no details.

