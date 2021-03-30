Sharon Osbourne Begging To Keep Her Job At ‘The Talk’?

Is Sharon Osbourne pleading to return to The Talk? Osbourne caused the show to go on hiatus after backing Piers Morgan against Meghan Markle, which caused a slew of racism allegations to come to light. Gossip Cop investigates.

What’s Going On?

Sharon Osbourne recently forced The Talk briefly off the air and her full-throated defense of Piers Morgan, whom himself was criticized for calling out Meghan Markle. She later apologized, cast her future on the program into doubt. The former Osbournes star came under further fire when former co-host Holly Robinson Peete revealed that Osbourne called her too “ghetto” for The Talk.

‘Acid-Tongued Sharon Too Cheeky For Talk’

According to the National Enquirer, racism and anti-gay accusations could mean doom for Osbourne’s future on the show. The story reviewed the ongoing scandal and says Osbourne also ran Marie Osmond off the show last year. A source says “producers are scratching their heads as to whether Sharon can continue on the show.”

Another source added that “network higher-ups feel she’s too much of a loose cannon in the current climate. Osbourne isn’t sure if she even wants to come back. The story concludes with a source saying “Sharon’s big personality is central to The Talk, but some of these allegations… are the kind of remarks that could be career-ending.”

She Doesn’t Care To Stay

A rep for Osbourne denies that she is “begging” to stay on the show. After this story came out, the news broke that Osbourne would not be coming back to The Talk. Osbourne has yet to comment on this exit, but it sounds like it may have been mutual. As the tabloid points out, Osbourne recently said “I don’t know whether I even want to go back.”

We want to point out that the Enquirer shouldn’t get too much credit for calling this exit. The sword of Damocles has dangled over Osbourne for weeks now. The writing was pretty much already on the wall. This story exemplifies the dangers of print media, as this story already looks obsolete.

Other Relevant Stories

This isn’t even the first time we’ve seen an Enquirer story about Osbourne being fired. Last December, it claimed The Talk would be replaced by the Drew Barrymore Show. It’s also promoted so many bogus feuds between Osbourne and just about every other Talk co-host that Gossip Cop actually collected the stories into a single article

We also busted its claim that Ozzy Osbourne was dying. Sharon’s ugly public exit from The Talk will surely be tabloid fodder for days and months to come, so stay tuned to Gossip Cop for all the news to come.

