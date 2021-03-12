Sharon Osbourne Allegedly Called Her Former ‘The Talk’ Co-Host ‘Too Ghetto’ Before Firing Her

Gossip Cop

 by Griffin Matis
When Holly Robinson Peete disappeared from The Talk after the show’s first season, many fans were baffled at the decision. In light of Sharon Osbourne’s recent outburst at Sheryl Underwood on the program, Peete is calling out Osbourne’s past behavior. According to Peete, Osbourne complained that she was too “ghetto” to be on the show, and not long after, she was let go without any explanation.

In 2010, Holly Robinson Peete, alongside Leah Remini, were quietly removed from the show’s lineup to fans’ dismay. The Talk‘s producers never gave an explicit reason for their removal, and Peete now says that Osbourne’s racial comments had something to do with it. Osbourne is already in hot water for defending Piers Morgan after his abhorrent comments about Meghan Markle and for yelling at Sheryl Underwood to define racism on the show. Though Osbourne has already apologized for the way she spoke to her co-host, her apology doesn’t seem like it’s worth much in the face of these accusations.

“I’m old enough to remember when Sharon complained that I was too ‘ghetto’ for #theTalk…then I was gone, ” Peete wrote. “I bring this up now bc I was mortified watching the disrespectful condescending tone she took w/her co host who remained calm & respectful because…she HAD to.”

The closest Sharon Osbourne’s come to addressing the dismissal wasn’t exactly insightful. “Some people don’t really know who they are, and you have to know who you are when you’re in something like this,” Osbourne told Howard Stern in 2011. Now, going by Holly Robinson Peete’s side of the story, Osbourne’s reasoning doesn’t quite add up.

Sharon Osbourne’s apology on Twitter wasn’t exactly well-received, and it remains to be seen as to how this situation will play out for The Talk‘s veteran host. Her abrasive and confrontational behavior on the show is a frequent topic for the gossip media, so we won’t be surprised if any other developments surface in the coming days.

