Sharon Osborne Causing Problems On ‘The Talk,’ Katie Holmes Secretly Married, And The Rest Of The Weekend’s Gossip

There has been a bit of a host shakeup on The Talk recently and a tabloid report claims Sharon Osborne is to blame. According to the report, the reason both Marie Osmond and Eve left the show recently was due to a “power grab” by Osbourne. Find out more here.
Australian supermodel Elle MacPherson has been dating Andrew Wakefield for a while now, but one recent article claims she and Wakefield have split because of Wakefield’s controversial position as the “unofficial father of the anti-vax movement.”
Last week, OK! wrote that Katie Holmes eloped with her boyfriend, chef Emilio Vitolo in a small ceremony at city hall in New York City. The outlet’s source seemed to know a lot of details, but Gossip Cop set the record straight
Another report just out this week is alleging Kanye West is speaking to scientists about the possibility of cloning himself. The icon is coming off his strange Presidential run and sees this as an opportunity to live forever. He’s also planning to freeze himself after he dies so he can be revived one day.
According to a story in Woman’s Day, Johnny Depp and Leonardo DiCaprio have been at odds for more than two decades after shooting What’s Eating Gilbert Grape together in the 90s. Gossip Cop clarified what’s really going on between the two superstars.