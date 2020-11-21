How Rich Are The 'Shark Tank' Cast Members?

Born in Montreal, Kevin O’Leary is a 66-year-old Canadian businessman with a reported new worth of $400 million. He was the co-founder of a company called Softkey Software Products, a technology company that sold family education and entertainment software. During the late 1980s and early 1990s, Softkey acquired a number of its highly successful competitor companies, including The Learning Company. In 1999, after changing its name to The Learning Company, Softkey was bought by toymaking giant Mattel, effectively making O’Leary a multimillionaire.

Since the sale of Softkey, O’Leary has been involved in many highly profitable ventures and has written a number of books, including Cold Hard Truth: On Business, Money & Life and Cold Hard Truth: On Men, Women, and Money.

In 2017, he announced he was running to lead Canada’s Conservative Party, however, he dropped out of the race a few months later.