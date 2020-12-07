Who Is Shaq's Girlfriend? An Inside Look At Shaquille O'Neal And The Women He’s Dated

In addition to Taahirah and Myles (Shaunie's son from a previous relationship), the couple has four children: Shareef, Amirah, Shaqir, and Me'arah. It's worth noting that Shareef, 20, followed in his father's footsteps and is currently a power forward for LSU's basketball team.

Shaq and Shaunie separated in 2007 but the pair reconciled shortly after their announcement. However, the two were off again by 2009, with Shaunie officially filing for divorce. She went on to produce and star in the VH1 reality series Basketball Wives before the divorce was finalized in 2011.