Shannen Doherty Shares Sneak Peek Of Her Upcoming Movie With Bruce Willis Amid Cancer Battle

Shannen Doherty just shared a glimpse of her upcoming film with Bruce Willis. What is the movie? And How’s Doherty doing? Gossip Cop looked into it, and here’s what we found.

Behind The Scenes

Doherty posted a photo of herself seemingly interrogating a bloody looking Willis. Doherty’s bestie Sarah Michelle Gellar asked “What did you do to him?” Good question.

Doherty is working on the recently announced trilogy The Fortress, which is set to shoot multiple films back-to-back. The series also stars Chad Michael Murray and Jesse Metcalfe. It’s unknown what role Doherty will have, but she looks like she’ll be right in the middle of the action.

This comes on the heels of Mallrats 2 with Kevin Smith, which brings back the entire cast of the original film. It’ll be great to see Doherty back on the screen, for she’s had a hard time as of late.

How’s She Doing?

In 2020, Doherty revealed that she’s battling stage IV breast cancer. She spoke to Gellar for ET in October for Breast Cancer Awareness Month where she opened up about the diagnosis: “There are so many different things that go into how a person is reacting or dealing with cancer, and people don’t consider that, so they instantly think it’s a death sentence. And it’s not.”

Doherty also said that she’s honoring her fans by continuing to work despite the diagnosis: “When it comes out that I have stage IV, I will have been able to say, ‘Yes, but I worked throughout it,’” so she’s still taking on 18 hour work days. Doherty and Gellar have been quarantining together for the past year.

Misinformation Abounds

Gossip Cop debunked a story in 2018 about Doherty returning to Charmed for its reboot series. She’s not planning any such comeback, but she has been supportive of the show.

Doherty was recently attacked by the National Enquirer in a clueless story about her desperately seeking a miracle cure for her breast cancer. A rep for Doherty denied this story, and it’s really a disgusting ploy. The star has enough on her plate and shouldn’t have to deal with bogus tabloid coverage on top of everything else. The fact that Doherty is working at all, let alone in an action flick with Bruce Willis, is inspiring, and we look forward to watching it when it arrives in 2022.

