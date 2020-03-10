Shane Dawson, Jeffree Star Had A Killer Clapback To Makeup Shamers

By Brianna Morton |

Shane Dawson and Jeffree Star, of all people, have spoken out against a Facebook group that publicly shamed a woman for her makeup technique. The woman was trying out Jeffree Star Cosmetics’ newest eyeshadow palette, Bloodlust, and the two YouTube stars came to her defense. Star, who initially gained a name for himself for being sharp-tongued and quick to critique but is now rebranding himself, had nothing but support for the woman targeted by online haters.

The woman, Evelin Costa of Australia, posted an image of herself wearing Star’s newest eyeshadow palette, Bloodlust. Costa’s image was shared to a Facebook group called “that’s it, I’m makeup shaming,” which seems to have been deleted. After being alerted to her image being shared to the group, Costa tweeted screenshots of the comments, many of which were mean spirited and judgemental.

The page was full of online harassment

“None of this is ok. Is she afraid of blending? What is up with the lips?” said one commenter.

“Lipstick is a MESS. She went too far out with the shadow so it doesn’t go with the brow shape she did. Highlight is cakey. Nose contour isn’t blended,” another wrote.

Shane Dawson replied to the tweet with support for Costa and condemnation for the commenters. “Keep ur head up Evelin and keep doing your thing! ur making @JeffreeStar and other true makeup lovers proud!” He wrote in part.

This makes my heart hurt. A group for “makeup shaming” might be the most pathetic and embarrassing thing I’ve ever seen. Keep ur head up Evelin and keep doing your thing! ur making @JeffreeStar and other true makeup lovers proud! ❤️ — Shane Dawson (@shanedawson) March 9, 2020

Jeffree Star takes the high road

Star also saw the tweet as well and retweeted it, commenting, “As long as you LOVE yourself, everyone else can [expletive] off… makeup is ART.” If Jeffree Star is speaking out about makeup shaming, you know things have gone too far.

As long as you LOVE yourself, everyone else can fuck off… makeup is ART 💜 https://t.co/g2r8WY4m2b — Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) March 9, 2020

Jeffree Star and Shane Dawson joined together to release their own line of makeup through Star’s cosmetics company, Jeffree Star Cosmetics. They promoted the new release through Dawson’s YouTube documentary, The Beautiful World Of Jeffree Star. The merchandise, The Conspiracy Collection, sold out quickly.