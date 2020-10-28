Shakira Looks 20 Years Younger In Newest Pic

This month marks a whopping 25 years since Colombian superstar Shakira released Pies Descalzos, or Bare Feet. It was the artist's third studio album, and the last chance to prove to her label, Sony, that she could be a commercial success. The then-18-year-old saw the record produce six hit singles, launching her to global fame.
Her success is no mystery, but here's what is: how does she still look 18? In a makeup-free selfie posted on Instagram today, Shakira looks like a fresh-faced teenage gal. (Also take note of her new lop-eared bunny, Max Piqué Mebarak, "AKA ball of cuteness!" she writes.)
In an interview earlier this year with Vogue, Shakira's personal trainer Anna Kaiser shared some of the star's secrets. "Shakira is really focused on consistency with her workouts—the strength, the cardio, the stamina, the power, the flexibility, everything," said Kaiser. On any given day, the artist mixes things up between strength training, dancing, and HIIT (high-intensity interval training) workouts. And in terms of her diet, she eats small meals every two or three hours to keep her energy levels up.
But perhaps the best advice comes straight from the source. "Kaiser doesn't let me turn on my phone until I finish my workout and spend time with my kids," the mother-of-two said on Instagram.
Unplugging probably keeps her focused and present, which is important for a woman juggling kids, a career, and philanthropy. Just this month, Shakira joined Prince William for a virtual call to discuss The Earthshot Prize, which awards £50 million to individuals and organizations dedicated to creating solutions to the world's environmental projects by 2030.
"All parents want their children to grow and to be in a safe world and a safe environment. It's in our DNA," she says. We don't think it's a stretch to say that her doing good goes hand-in-hand with looking and feeling good. For more on their chat, check out the video.