Shakira Looks 20 Years Younger In Newest Pic

A bit more of my chat with Prince William @kensingtonroyal about the @earthshotprize -inspired by his passion and commitment towards combating climate change and repairing our planet, not to mention his contagious enthusiasm-and so humbled and happy to be a part of this Prize Council. It was a real pleasure getting to spend some time chatting with him about this incredible initiative-can’t wait to see the results! Aquí les comparto un poquito más de mi conversación con el Príncipe William sobre el premio Earthshot - Su entusiasmo, pasión y compromiso en la lucha contra el cambio climático han sido una inspiración. Fue un placer compartir unos minutos hablando con él y estoy muy feliz y honrada de formar parte de este proyecto para ayudar a reparar nuestro planeta!