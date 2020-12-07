Shakira Doesn't Look Her Age In Her Retro Dance Throwback

It may not come as a surprise, but Shakira continues to prove herself as a pop and dance icon with her latest music video. The "She Wolf" singer has pretty much always looked nothing short of stunning, but her latest looks and moves are borderline unfair to the rest of us who have to age normally. She'll turn 44 in February, but she still moves like she did during her debut a little over two decades ago.
The clip's from her collaboration with the Black Eyed Peas for "Girl Like Me," which has already racked up over 20 million views on YouTube since premiering this weekend. The video has Shakira dancing in a retro-inspired outfit complete with a bright headband and legwarmers. What's even more astonishing is that Shakira also shared a clip of her and her crew rehearsing the dance, and even her practice dances look flawless. Of course, her backups absolutely kill it too, which is about what we'd expect from her and her team.
Shakira is far from the only dance icon that gives fans an inside look into her private dance routines, but she's certainly one of the best at it — pretty much every single one of the tens of thousands of comments are full of praise and admiration. The "La Tortura" singer also shared a few behind-the-scenes photos from the music video shoot. According to her caption, the music video got over 13 million views in its first 48 hours. Given that the first clip she shared received nearly 6 million views in three days, it's no wonder that both Shakira and the Black Eyed Peas have cemented their worldwide popularity.
