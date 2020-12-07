Shakira Doesn't Look Her Age In Her Retro Dance Throwback

Shakira is far from the only dance icon that gives fans an inside look into her private dance routines, but she's certainly one of the best at it — pretty much every single one of the tens of thousands of comments are full of praise and admiration. The "La Tortura" singer also shared a few behind-the-scenes photos from the music video shoot. According to her caption, the music video got over 13 million views in its first 48 hours. Given that the first clip she shared received nearly 6 million views in three days, it's no wonder that both Shakira and the Black Eyed Peas have cemented their worldwide popularity.