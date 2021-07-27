‘Shahs Of Sunset’ Stars Hit By Lawsuit Over ‘Failed’ Real Estate Deal

Reza Farahan, star of Shahs Of Sunset, and his husband, Adam, have been sued after a real estate deal went wrong. A woman claimed Reza “unreasonably failed to participate” in the deal after failing to secure a loan from the bank. Now the woman is seeking to keep the couple’s $74,850 deposit as well as attorneys fees.

Real Estate Deal Gone Wrong Leads To Lawsuit For ‘Shahs Of Sunset’ Stars

According to legal documents obtained by The Blast, Shahs of Sunset stars Reza Farahan and his husband Adam were seeking out their dream home, but the whole process has turned out to be a complete nightmare. The documents were filed in an L.A. court on Monday by a woman named Angela Williams. She claimed she entered into a written contract with Reza and Adam to unload her Encino home in March.

The spouses placed $74,850 in an escrow account, which is a common practice. This process helps protect the buyer should the appraisal come in for less than expected. Things seemed to be going well for all parties until the appraisal process for the 4-bed, 3-bath 3,000 sq ft home began. The exact appraisal amount was not included in the documents, but Williams apparently believed the reality stars “failed to qualify for a loan due to the appraisal” and consequently put an end to the deal. Williams’ lawsuit implies that the appraisal for the home came in for more than was originally anticipated.

Homeowner Seeks To Keep Reza, Adam Farahan’s $74,850 Deposit

According to the legal documents, the Bravo stars apparently failed to meet various deadlines to deal with contingencies and cancel the transaction. As a result, Williams believes the couple should forfeit their deposit. She went on to claim that she’d attempted to work out a solution in mediation, but Reza “unreasonably failed to participate.” Though Williams managed to eventually sell the property to a third party, she still believes she’s entitled to the $74,850 deposit in addition to attorneys fees.

This is far from the first time Shahs Of Sunset in general has been involved in a legal fight. Janice Dickinson sued the show after she became an unwitting point of controversy on the reality series, but her case was dismissed by a judge in 2018. The next year, the show was sued by a former contestant on American’s Top Model who claimed she was filmed in the nude without her consent during a 2017 appearance on the show. As this current case is still ongoing, Gossip Cop will be following it closely to provide necessary updates.

