Gossip Cop

Honest Celebrity News & Gossip

Sha'Carri Richardson on the left, Michael Phelps in a separate photo on the right. News Sha’Carri Richardson Tested Positive For Weed And Was Banned, Michael Phelps Got Caught But Wasn’t. What’s The Difference?

Sha’Carri Richardson’s Olympic dreams were cut terribly short when she tested positive for marijuana ahead of the 2021 games. Her ensuing ban left many fuming, bitter, and perplexed. Why was she banned from the games while Michael Phelps, who famously was photographed ripping a bong hit, was not? Gossip Cop can clear up the confusion. […]

 by Matthew Radulski
Side-by-side photos, Jill Biden on left, Robert Durst on the right, in a mask. Celebrities Jill Biden Could Testify In Robert Durst Murder Trial?

Is first lady Jill Biden going to testify at the murder trial of Robert Durst? Their former friendship could land her in court. Gossip Cop has the story. ‘Caught In Durst Murder Trial’ Before she met Joe Biden, Jill Biden was married to Bill Stevenson. The two were friends with the infamous Robert Durst, a […]

 by Matthew Radulski
Iggy Azalea wears orange athletic wear as she performs on stage News Heartbreaking Reason Why Iggy Azalea Won’t Share Photos Of Her Son Anymore

New mom Iggy Azalea is taking a strong stance after reaching a breaking point due to comments on social media. The Australian-born rapper has decided to make a change to the way she uses her social media accounts to share photos of her 1-year-old son Onyx after a series of cruel comments about the baby’s […]

 by Brianna Morton
Dax Shepard speaks with wife Kristen Bell as the two pose for photos on the red carpet News Kristen Bell Posts Photos Of Family Road Trip Amid Reports Of Marriage Trouble With Dax Shepard

Kristen Bell, her husband Dax Shepard, and the couple’s two daughters have embarked on a cross-country road trip in an RV for some summertime family togetherness. This fun family trip comes as tabloids report that the spouses’ marriage has hit a rough patch in the last year, which the two have supposedly struggled to overcome.  […]

 by Brianna Morton
News

Sha’Carri Richardson Tested Positive For Weed And Was Banned, Michael Phelps Got Caught But Wasn’t. What’s The Difference?

M
Matthew Radulski
2:23 pm, July 26, 2021
Sha'Carri Richardson on the left, Michael Phelps in a separate photo on the right.
(Getty Images)

Sha’Carri Richardson’s Olympic dreams were cut terribly short when she tested positive for marijuana ahead of the 2021 games. Her ensuing ban left many fuming, bitter, and perplexed. Why was she banned from the games while Michael Phelps, who famously was photographed ripping a bong hit, was not? Gossip Cop can clear up the confusion.

Terrible Timing

On July 31st, the gold medal will be awarded for the Women’s 100-meter race. Richardson, despite easily breezing by competition in the qualifiers, will not be allowed the run. She failed a drug test for marijuana, invalidating her ticket to Tokyo. Richardson has accepted the suspension with as much poise and grace as possible, simply saying she was coping with the death of her biological mother. She’s admitted that she shouldn’t have done it, but she was too emotionally lost to make a rational decision.

Richarson’s ban infuriated fans and critics alike, with critics calling it flagrantly sexist and racist. Marijuana is legal in the state of Oregon after all, where Richardson alleged consumed the cannabis, and it’s not like weed makes you a better runner. Many more were confused why she’d be disciplined so harshly while others weren’t. Michael Phelps was famously photographed smoking grass and received no such ban. The answer lies in timing and semantics.

He Didn’t Test Positive

The biggest misconception is that Richardson was actually banned from the games. She wasn’t; she was just disqualified from her qualifier and faced a one-month suspension from competition. She was technically still eligible to run in the Olympics 4x100m relay as it won’t happen until August, but she was not chosen for the race by the team. The rotten thing is the timing. Other than a test at the Olympics themselves, this was the worst possible time to test positive.

When Phelps was photographed smoking a marijuana pipe, he too was disciplined. He lost a sponsor and was suspended for three months. The difference was in the timing. Phelps was photographed months after the games were already over, so his suspension didn’t impact his races. Furthermore, he never actually tested positive either.

Let’s Review

Phelps was photographed smoking weed months after he won his gold medals, while Richardson tested positive a month before she could have run. Richardson could still run in the 2024 Paris Olympics. She’s only 21, with some sprinters continuing to run well into their thirties. This suspension robbed both Richardson of a chance to run for her country, and it could have robbed the United States of a gold medal all over doing something perfectly legal.

More News From Gossip Cop

Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Buying A Marijuana Farm In California?

Miley Cyrus Didn’t Smoke Weed On 4/20 Because She’s Pregnant?

Tom Brady Ready For ‘One More Baby’ With Gisele?

  • ©Copyright 2021
  • For details on Quillt's privacy and cookie policies, please visit our privacy policy page.