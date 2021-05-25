Seth Rogen Shocks ‘Good Morning Britain,’ Condemns Alcohol Use, Praises Cannabis

Seth Rogen isn’t exactly shy in his praise for marijuana. The Pineapple Express star has long extolled what he sees as the virtues of the plant. In an interview with the U.K. morning show, Good Morning Britain, Rogen once again talked about how much he smokes (a lot), how often he smokes (a lot), and how little he thinks of alcohol (a lot). But it was because he swore on the air that the hosts later had to apologize.

All Day, Every Day

When host Bill Turnbell, who himself has talked about using cannabis to help with chemotherapy in the past, asked Rogen just how much he smoked, Rogen replied “’I smoke cannabis all day every day. I have for the last 25 years or so I would say. It’s something that is intrinsic to my day to day functionality,” and let’s be honest here, that really isn’t a surprise.

Rogen has not only made a career out of weed jokes in hit films like Superbad, and This Is The End, but he’s often talked about how much he smokes, how important it is to him, and how it has been demonized by some in society, often rooted in racism. This morning’s interview was no different, with Rogen saying, “’It’s mostly based on racist lies told by people many years ago that we still, unfortunately, believe for the most part.”

Rogen also spent some of the interview explaining why he thinks weed is so much better for us than booze, saying of alcohol, “I personally think alcohol – and I know this is the last thing British people want to hear, but on the grand scale of things we put in our bodies to intoxicate or remove ourselves from our normal baseline of functionality, alcohol is not a good one.”

The comedian expanded on that, saying, “It’s high in calories, it gives you a hangover. There are other things we can be putting in our bodies that have less calories and don’t make you feel bad the next day, but they are much more stigmatized than alcohol.” Again, not shocking from Rogen, but it’s also not what got him in a little trouble, either.

Talking About His Grandmother

Seth Rogen was on the show to talk about his new book, an autobiography called Yearbook and in it, he writes about how important his grandparents were to him growing up, learning how to be funny. Rogen told the show, “I told a lot of jokes about my grandparents,” in his early days, adding, “They were very funny to me, my grandmother especially who was born fleeing World War One.”

Of his grandmother, he also added a pearl of wisdom she gave him as he left home to make it big in Tinseltown. “She was a tough lady,” Rogen said, “and before I moved to LA her advice to me was ‘give those sons of bitches hell’.”

And for that minor swear word – a word that even United States censors aren’t very concerned about anymore, the co-host of Good Morning Britain, Susanna Reid, issued an on-air apology after quickly ending the interview. Reid told viewers, “He did use some strong language during that interview, so apologies for that if you were offended.” At least it’s good to know America isn’t the only place worried about a little strong language.

