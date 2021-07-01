‘Senior Siren’ Martha Stewart Planning To Celebrate 80th Birthday With A Boob Job?

Is Martha Stewart planning to go all out for her 80th birthday by getting a boob lift? That was one tabloid’s story earlier this year. Gossip Cop investigates the wild rumor.

Martha Stewart’s ‘Birthday Boob Job’?

Back in February, the Globe reported “senior siren” Martha Stewart has already booked a boob lift operation to help her catch a man. The tabloid asserts Stewart hopes to look “pert and perky” come August when she turns 80. An inside source tells the tabloid, “Martha takes amazing care of herself! She eats sensibly and looks great, but the one thing she’s always been a tad insecure about is her bust-line.”

The insider elaborates, “All her life, Martha’s been a modest 34B to go along with her sturdy height of five-foot-nine, and size ten shoe. She’s spent her entire adult years wearing padded bras and she’s sick of it.” The insider tells the tabloid that 2021 is the year, and she’s in perfect health to do it. The source also explains there’s no shame in it, since plenty of women in their 70s have been “getting cosmetic stuff done, a little bit here, a little bit there.”

The source adds, “Martha’s lived with her not-so-eye-catching bust long enough!” The tabloid then points to a selfie Stewart posted last year showing off her “picture-perfect pout” as she took a dip in the pool. According to the source, “Martha wanted the world to know she’s single, and now she’s asking pals to round up a posse of potential partners. She’s on the hunt for a companion for her final years — and that photo made it a lot easier!”

The source wraps by musing, “She can’t wait to show off her new figure. She’s already buying new clothes to wear on the show. But Martha’s also buying sexy lingerie to spice up her love life!”

Martha Stewart ‘Perking Things Up At Age 80’?

So, is Martha Stewart planning to treat herself to a breast lift to mark her 80th trip around the sun? Anything’s possible, and Stewart is free to do whatever she likes, but we seriously doubt a boob job is in her birthday plans. Just the premise of the story would be enough to dismiss it, but let’s take a critical look at it. First off, the tabloid doesn’t provide any substantial evidence to support the story and instead relies on the word of an unnamed “insider.”

And for most of the story, the tabloid goes on and on about how Stewart not only needs cosmetic work on her breasts to catch a man, but how she’s desperately seeking dating help as well. This is not an accurate picture of Stewart, who, at 80, is still turning heads and definitely doesn’t need help in the dating department. It’s obvious the tabloid saw the sultry selfies she’s been posting and decided to write a story all about her sex life.

Finally, it’s simply a bizarre way for the lifestyle guru to celebrate her birthday. If the tabloid had done any research, it would have found that Stewart has always spent her birthdays with wholesome parties in the company of friends and family. For example, Stewart’s 79th birthday was celebrated at her home in Maine with her daughter, grandchildren, and a couple of friends. While Stewart can celebrate her birthday however she’d like, a breast lift doesn’t seem to fit with previous years.

But who knows? This is an outlandish story from a disreputable tabloid, and it’s unlikely to come to fruition. But since there’s no telling what Stewart has planned, it seems we’ll have to wait and see in August.

The Tabloid On Martha Stewart

It’s hard to trust anything the Globe has to say about Martha Stewart. Last year, the outlet alleged Stewart’s feud with Gwyneth Paltrow was throwing a wrench into the celebrities’ holiday plans. The tabloid even claimed that Stewart was overdosing on her own CBD gummies. Obviously, this wouldn’t be the first time the tabloid put Stewart in an unflattering light.

More News From Gossip Cop

Martha Stewart Looks Unrecognizable In Throwback Photo From 1972

Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond’s Nephew Caleb Arrested Weeks After Serious Crash

‘Property Brothers’ Lawsuit Wreaking Havoc On Their Personal Lives?