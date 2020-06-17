Selena Gomez's Dating Life: What You Need To Know About Those Rumors

Justin Theroux Crushing On Selena Gomez?

Two years ago, the tabloid NW alleged that Justin Theroux was “crushing hard” on Selena Gomez. The story seemed very far-fetched, which is why Gossip Cop wasted no time in correcting the phony tale. The publication contended that Theroux was “sweet” on the singer for a long time but never acted on his feelings because of his marriage to Jennifer Aniston. The story argues that Aniston was like a “mother figure” to Gomez, but once Theroux and Aniston split, he began to pursue the former Disney star. This all came about because of Theroux tagging Gomez in a picture of himself with two dogs on Instagram. The outlet assumed that something was going on between the two simply because of a photo, but Gossip Cop was told by sources from Gomez and Theroux that it was all complete nonsense.