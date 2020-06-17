Selena Gomez's Dating Life: What You Need To Know About Those Rumors

Selena Gomez's love life has been constantly scrutinized by tabloids. Within the past few years, the singer was linked to various men, all of whom we’ve proven are not romantically involved with her. Gossip Cop has rounded up the few times we’ve defended Gomez and her personal life from some of the tabloids bogus claims.
Two years ago, the tabloid NW alleged that Justin Theroux was “crushing hard” on Selena Gomez. The story seemed very far-fetched, which is why Gossip Cop wasted no time in correcting the phony tale. The publication contended that Theroux was “sweet” on the singer for a long time but never acted on his feelings because of his marriage to Jennifer Aniston. The story argues that Aniston was like a “mother figure” to Gomez, but once Theroux and Aniston split, he began to pursue the former Disney star. This all came about because of Theroux tagging Gomez in a picture of himself with two dogs on Instagram. The outlet assumed that something was going on between the two simply because of a photo, but Gossip Cop was told by sources from Gomez and Theroux that it was all complete nonsense.
In the summer of 2019, Life & Style took a swing at the singer’s love life by insisting that Gomez was causing problems between Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber. Now, we’re not dismissing the epic romance between Bieber and Gomez that millions of tweens and teens obsessed over. We did, however, debunk the idea that Gomez was some sort of "issue" that was causing drama in Baldwin and Bieber's marriage. The unreliable outlet alleged that Baldwin was concerned that Bieber remained “stuck” on Gomez. This wasn’t true for obvious reasons. Since their marriage, Beiber and Baldwin have been nothing but committed to each other. Plus, Bieber already commented on his previous relationship with Gomez, and while he confirmed that he did love the singer “very much,” he's “head over heels” in love with his wife.
Around the fall of that year, OK! declared that Selena Gomez and Niall Horan were more than just friends. The fictitious story first painted Gomez as a “bitter” ex-girlfriend due to Bieber marrying Baldwin before arguing that she and Horan were in a “secret” relationship. The only lead the tabloid had to go on were the words of an unidentifiable insider and a picture of the two on Instagram, which wasn't enough to prove anything. Gomez and Horan clarified their relationship and maintained that they are just friends, disproving the bogus narrative,
One of the most bizarre tales we’ve ever corrected about the Spring Breakers actress (and in general) was the notion that Bill Murray was dating Gomez. The outlandish rumor came into fruition when both stars were seen on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival and Murray whispered something to the singer in her ear. The somewhat intimate moment was simply a misunderstanding. Gomez explained the actor was just saying “dumb” things to her and described Murray as a “big kid.”
In short, the tabloids shouldn’t just pair Selena Gomez with anyone because of a photo or innocent gesture. There also shouldn’t be stories about the singer being a “problem” in her ex's marriage or about how she's trying to get back at old flames. It’s inappropriate and honestly just poor judgment.