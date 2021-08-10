Selena Gomez Shuts Down ‘Horndog’ Ryan Seacrest’s Flirting?

Is Ryan Seacrest trying to woo Selena Gomez? One tabloid reports Seacrest has been “sniffing around” the former Disney star, but Gomez isn’t interested. Gossip Cop investigates.

Selena Gomez Tells ‘Cradle-Robber’ Ryan Seacrest ‘Not So Fast’?

This week, the National Enquirer reports that Ryan Seacrest, 46, is setting his sights on dating Selena Gomez, but the pop star is keeping Seacrest “firmly in the friend zone.” Seacrest sparked rumors that he’s pursuing the star when he posted a photo of him and Gomez for her 29th birthday captioned, “Celebrating the rarest of them all!” One person commented on the photo, “The two of you look GREAT as a couple. Hey Ryan, hint, hint!” But the tabloid’s inside source insists Gomez isn’t interested.

“Selena is very fond of Ryan,” the insider dishes, “But she doesn’t look at him as boyfriend material!” The outlet recaps Seacrest’s dating history, calling him a “commitment-phobe” because he never proposed to any of his old flames. “Selena is well aware of Ryan’s reputation for collecting and then discarding much younger ladies,” the source adds. “She doesn’t want to be another notch on his belt.”

The outlet notes that Gomez is no stranger to high-profile relationships and counts Justin Bieber and The Weeknd in her past romances. That being said, the source insists Gomez isn’t interested in Seacrest and definitely isn’t looking to date someone so much older than her.

“Selena spent her birthday with her girlfriends, rather than with some guy she isn’t deeply involved with,” The tipster explains, “She sees him as a pal and knows the age difference is probably too much for them to get around. Ryan would be happy to move forward — but he’s picking up on the signals. He’s too proud to push it and wind up being rejected!”

Selena Gomez Is A ‘No-Go’ For Ryan Seacrest?

So, is it true Gomez has been put in the awkward position of having to reject Ryan Seacrest? Of course not. First of all, Seacrest often posts birthday shout-outs to his celebrity friends, although they’re usually reserved to his Twitter account. Only two days after the original post, Seacrest posted a birthday message to Jennifer Lopez. And more recently, he sent Shawn Mendes birthday wishes as well. It’s clear there wasn’t anything romantic about Seacrest’s message to Gomez.

He’s got height, hair, and talent. Celebrating the day @ShawnMendes won the genetic lottery – happy birthday buddy! pic.twitter.com/dVvZ6Iu6Dp — Ryan Seacrest (@RyanSeacrest) August 8, 2021

But that isn’t the only reason we doubt Seacrest is head over heels for Gomez. What the outlet fails to properly explain is that Seacrest has a girlfriend. Seacrest has reportedly been seeing model Aubrey Paige since early this year. While their romance has been lowkey, there haven’t been any reports claiming they’ve called things off. We seriously doubt Seacrest is pursuing Gomez when, from what we can tell, he’s currently spoken for.

The Tabloid On Ryan Seacrest

But we wouldn’t trust anything the National Enquirer prints about Seacrest. Late last year, the magazine reported Seacrest was suffering from acute fatigue syndrome. Then the outlet alleged Seacrest was scaling back his workload after friends became worried he would work himself to death. Then the tabloid claimed Seacrest had a “creepy crush” on his substitute Live co-host Maria Menounos. And most recently, the publication reported Seacrest was paranoid his ex-girlfriend, Julianne Hough, would tell everyone he is bad in bed. Obviously, the Enquirer has a strange fixation on Seacrest and can’t be trusted.

