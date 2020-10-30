Selena Gomez Seen With IV In Instagram Post And Fans Are Worried For Her Health

Selena Gomez has thrown her fans into a panic! Eagle-eyed viewers recently spotted some kind of IV in her arm during an Instagram Live appearance—and now they’re wondering if the pop princess is sick once again.
Back in 2015, Gomez opened up about her struggles with lupus, a chronic autoimmune disorder that causes inflammation and pain various parts of the body.
Two years later, the Spring Breakers star revealed that she had to have a kidney transplant as a result of the disease. Gomez made the announcement on Instagram, alongside a heartwarming shot of her kidney donor and close friend, Francia Raisa. The singer wrote:
I want to publicly thank my family and incredible team of doctors for everything they have done for me prior to and post-surgery... there aren’t words to describe how I can possibly thank my beautiful friend Francia Raisa. She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me. I am incredibly blessed."
The brave pop star also shared a hopeful comment about her illness, writing, "Lupus continues to be very misunderstood but progress is being made."
Now fans are concerned that Gomez is sick once again. On October 24th, the 28-year-old “Wolves” singer participated in an Instagram Live with friend and fellow actor Timothée Chalamet. Distraught viewers quickly noticed an IV in her arm and took to Twitter to share screen grabs and send positive thoughts her way.
One wrote: “Praying for selena’s health and i really hope she’s doing well. I cant imagine what it is like to live with such a terrible autoimmune disease. sending you so much love and hugs @selenagomez."
Another fan speculated that her illness was the reason why the first-time voter wasn’t able to cast her ballot in person. “It’s the fact that selena said she wanted to vote in person and couldn’t 'for certain reasons' and then we see she’s being medicated for lupus in her room.”
Whatever the cause, it’s obvious that Selena’s fans have got her back! We wish the superstar all the health and happiness she deserves.