See Video Of Pre-REM Michael Stipe Dressed As His Favorite 'Rocky Horror' Character

A Time Warp

In a news report from the late '70s — Gossip Cop’s best guess is that it’s from 1978 — Stipe appears in a crowd being interviewed about a new phenomenon that was The Rocky Horror Picture Show. This was two years before would help found REM with Mike Mills, Peter Buck, and Bill Berry in 1980. It was before he’d even moved to Athens, Georgia, to attend the University of Georgia, where he would meet his future bandmates. Stipe, dressed as the iconic Tim Curry’s career-making role Dr. Frank-N-Furter, explains what he thinks about the movie and how a group of misfits that don’t fit in with the usual crowd in the Midwest city found each other.