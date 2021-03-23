See Photos Of Tom Cruise’s Colorado Estate Report Claims He’s ‘Desperate’ To Sell

Has Tom Cruise been struggling to sell his Telluride, Colorado estate? A tabloid reports this week that the actor dropped $20 million off the asking price in a “desperate bid” to get rid of “the dreaded house of broken dreams.” Gossip Cop looked into the claim and can provide our own judgement, as well as a look inside the home.

Tom Cruise ‘Desperate’ To Sell Colorado Home?

Tom Cruise’s Colorado mansion has seen the actor through some of the most momentous moments of his life. The actor settled at the estate with his then-wife Katie Holmes after the actress gave birth to the couple’s only child, Suri. After the pair divorced, however, New Idea claims that Cruise wanted to be rid of the property and listed it in 2014 for $59 million.

Now, seven years later, Cruise has dropped the asking price by a jaw-dropping $20 million in what the tabloid claims is a “desperate” attempt to get the “dreaded house of broken dreams” off his hands.

A source tells the magazine, “That property is something pretty special, but for Tom it holds tough memories.” One of those supposed “tough memories” was Cruise’s “famous couch-jumping Oprah interview,” which the source erroneously insists took place at the estate.

In reality, it took place in Oprah’s Chicago studio. He and Oprah did have a follow-up interview that took place at the Colorado ranch, but there was no couch jumping that time around. Oprah was so impressed with the estate and its gorgeous mountain views that she wound up purchasing a property in town herself.

Regardless, the source goes on to note that Cruise hasn’t returned to the mountain-side ranch since his divorce from Holmes, adding in conclusion, “This is the third time he’s tried to sell it with no luck, but dropping the price so dramatically could make a difference this time.”

Gossip Cop Doubts This Tall Tale

If the source can’t even get the location of Tom Cruise’s infamous couch-jumping interview right, why should we believe their insistence that Cruise is desperate or at all struggling to sell his home? Estates of that size, and with that price tag, often take years to sell. Other celebrities looking to offload properties have run into similar snags, so it’s certainly not an uncommon problem.

Besides, something tells us that Cruise’s old home will sell eventually, especially now that the price has dropped significantly. Not only does the estate boast some of the most breathtaking views imaginable, but the inside is just as cozy as one could hope. As TopTenRealEstateDeals.com describes, there’s plenty of space for future owners to make the estate their own. With its homey, cabin-like interior, it’s the quintessential mountain home.

