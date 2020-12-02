See Kylie Jenner's Pink Personal Plane, Complete With Custom TVs And Personalized Napkins

Kylie Jenner quickly went from reality star to billionaire mogul, and as proof of her high-power businesswoman status, she's got one of the most customized personal jets we've ever seen. While her actual billionaire status is still up in the air, she certainly seems to be living the high life regardless. We don't have anything against Delta or American Airlines, but they don't hold a candle to KylieAir!
The jet includes a chic light-colored carpeting that you'd never see in any regular plane, and bright pink lights all along the interior cast an aesthetic glow throughout the multi-million dollar investment. She's obviously gone all out, and the flat screen TV is impressive. It looks like it's even tuned to the KylieAir channel (or at least a picture of the well-designed logo).
While we have no idea what it's like to maintain an entire plane, it certainly looks like Jenner's getting her money's worth out of it! She's used the plane several times this year, including flying her daughter, Stormi, out for her very first trip to Disney, as well as using it to take a trip of her own with Stormi and Travis Scott instead of attending Kim Kardashian's birthday bash.
It's her own personalized "KylieAir" napkins that really seal the deal — talk about luxurious!
According to Page Six, the jet cost her somewhere between $50 and $70 million when she bought it earlier this year. The expected upkeep and maintenance are supposed to cost about an extra $5 million per year, so we'll bet that Jenner's new Grinch-themed makeup line will cover the expenses for next year!
