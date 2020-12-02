Report: Tom Cruise, Nicole Kidman Working On New Project Together Entertainment Report: Tom Cruise, Nicole Kidman Working On New Project Together
Does Billie Eilish Have A Boyfriend? A Look At Her Current Relationship Status Celebrities Does Billie Eilish Have A Boyfriend? A Look At Her Current Relationship Status
Ryan Seacrest Blind Due To Botox? Celebrities Ryan Seacrest Blind Due To Botox?
'Is Tom Selleck Gay?' A Complete Look At The Facts Celebrities 'Is Tom Selleck Gay?' A Complete Look At The Facts
News

See Kylie Jenner's $72 Million Pink Personal Jet "KylieAir"

Kylie Jenner in her personal jet
(Instagram)

Kylie Jenner quickly went from reality star to billionaire mogul, and as proof of her high-power businesswoman status, she's got one of the most customized personal jets we've ever seen. While her actual billionaire status is still up in the air, she certainly seems to be living the high life regardless. We don't have anything against Delta or American Airlines, but they don't hold a candle to KylieAir!

All About The Luxurious Jet

The jet includes a chic light-colored carpeting that you'd never see in any regular plane, and bright pink lights all along the interior cast an aesthetic glow throughout the multi-million dollar investment. She's obviously gone all out, and the flat screen TV is impressive. It looks like it's even tuned to the KylieAir channel (or at least a picture of the well-designed logo).

A True Jet-Set Family

While we have no idea what it's like to maintain an entire plane, it certainly looks like Jenner's getting her money's worth out of it! She's used the plane several times this year, including flying her daughter, Stormi, out for her very first trip to Disney, as well as using it to take a trip of her own with Stormi and Travis Scott instead of attending Kim Kardashian's birthday bash.

It's her own personalized "KylieAir" napkins that really seal the deal — talk about luxurious!

According to Page Six, the jet cost her somewhere between $50 and $70 million when she bought it earlier this year. The expected upkeep and maintenance are supposed to cost about an extra $5 million per year, so we'll bet that Jenner's new Grinch-themed makeup line will cover the expenses for next year!

More News From Gossip Cop

Report: Bo Derek, John Corbett Finally Getting Married

Prince Charles Kicking Princess Anne Out Of The Royal Family At Camilla Parker Bowles Request, Per Report

Is Tom Selleck Gay? A Complete Look At The Facts

Ryan Seacrest Blind Due To Botox?

Brad Pitt 'Packing Bags' After 'Dumping' Jennifer Aniston?

    • G Griffin Matis

      Griffin Matis is perpetually looking for the next investigation, especially if it involves tracking down photos or calling out deceptive writing. When he’s off-duty, he’s usually focused on something nerdy, like writing about what animal Leonardo DiCaprio would be in Animal Crossing.

Related

Chrissy Metz's New Relationship Already 'On The Rocks'?