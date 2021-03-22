See Kellyanne Conway’s Reaction To Claudia’s ‘American Idol’ Performance

Claudia Conway’s American Idol journey continues after the teenaged Tik Tok star passed the first round of Hollywood Week. Claudia’s mother, Kellyanne Conway, was in the audience as Claudia gave the judges her all. Despite all the difficulties the two have had in recent months, it’s clear Kellyanne was blown away by her daughter’s performance.

Though she admitted her “audition wasn’t my best,” Claudia Conway managed to shine during the first round of Hollywood Week on American Idol. Claudia went head-to-head with another contestant, and the judges dug her rendition of “River” by Bishop Briggs enough that she made it to the next round.

Nerves Gave Way To A Stunning Performance

Claudia Conway had a lot riding on the performance, especially after her shaky audition. “I was really, really nervous,” she confessed before taking the stage. It was judge Katy Perry who inspired the teen to push herself past her self-doubt and realize her potential. “Katy Perry told me, ‘You have to calm the storm that is around you.’ She believed in me. I could not be more grateful for that.”

Kellyanne Conway was in the audience for the performance and her pride in her daughter was palpable. When Claudia was announced as the winner of the competition, thus securing her spot for the upcoming Duets round, Kellyanne shot to her feet in excitement. Claudia still has a long way to go in the competition, but having her mom’s support has to mean the world to her.

