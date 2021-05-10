See Inside Steven Seagal’s $3 Million Home That Comes With Bulletproof Windows, Other Bizarre Amenities

One of the most notorious action heroes of all time, Steven Seagal, is selling his Arizona mansion that boasts stunning views of both Scottsdale and Phoenix that a new owner will be able to view through bulletproof windows. The eccentric actor’s home has a number of details that pay homage to his eclectic tastes as well as a staggering amount of amenities that would make any prospective homeowner’s mouth drool.

‘Above The Law’s’ Steven Seagal Selling Arizona Mansion

According to Top Ten Real Estate Deals, Hard To Kill star Steven Seagal is selling his $3.395 million mansion located in Scottsdale, Arizona and it should come as no surprise that the home is loaded with an array of amenities. Sitting on almost 12 acres of land near the top of Desert Mountain, the stunning glass and stone home has a view that’s to die for.

It overlooks the Chiricahua Golf Course, the cities of Scottsdale and Phoenix, as well as the valley beyond them. The mansion’s main house is 8,000 square feet and almost every room has large windows that come with an unusual safety feature: bulletproof glass. There are four bedrooms and five bathrooms in the home. There’s also an additional 600-square-foot guest house that comes with its own full kitchen, living room, and bedroom suite.

Considering all the amazing details in the main house, it’s no wonder that the guest house has so much to offer, also. Back the main home, there are plenty of areas perfect for entertaining guests. It comes equipped with both a family and living room, as well as an envy-inducing dining room. A dining terrace allows residents to bask in the Arizona sunlight while enjoying their meal. An eat-in chef’s kitchen provides yet another option.

Chock-Full Of Possibilities

In addition to several other flexible-use rooms that a new homeowner can play around with, there’s also an indoor movie theater. It’s not just the interior that has a lot of amenities, either. Outside the home, there are several terraces, which come both covered and open, and an infinity pool and spa to relax in. With all that space for entertaining, it’s a good thing the home comes with a three-car garage and with plenty of space for extra parking.

Photos of the home also depict two ornate statues outside the front door. With these stone sentinels watching over them, the new homeowners are certain to feel well protected. The bulletproof windows will also probably help to help them feel secure.

