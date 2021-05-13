Second ‘American Idol’ Contestant Withdraws After Controversial Past Video Surfaces

This season of American Idol is looking star-crossed. A second contestant, Caleb Kennedy, has been sent home early without being voted off the show. Gossip Cop has the details.

Caleb Kennedy Out At ‘American Idol’

This past week, a video surfaced online of 16-year-old contestant Caleb Kennedy sitting beside someone who looks as if they’re wearing a Ku Klux Klan hood. Whether or not it’s a KKK hood has yet to be confirmed. In a surprising statement, Kennedy announced his early departure from American Idol with a statement on Instagram.

Kennedy withdrawal from the show means he’s finished in fifth place. It’s still unclear if Kennedy is leaving of his own accord or if the producers of the show have kicked him off. Either way, it’s a disappointing end to his tenure on the show. Kennedy is aware that he’s lost respect and hopes to regain the public’s trust someday.

‘American Idol’s’ Second Surprise Exit

Kennedy’s withdrawal comes just weeks after fellow contestant Wyatt Pike had to withdraw from the show. Rumors abounded that he was shipped off the show after getting in a fight with judge Luke Bryan, and that Bryan missed multiple weeks on the show under the guise of having COVID-19. Bryan’s wife cleared the air by telling the public: “Trust me, he has covid. I kinda wish there was a fight. I’m sick of taking care of kids alone and sanitizing.”

In more American Idol news, two judges already have lucrative ventures lined up. Both Bryan and Katy Perry will take up residencies in Las Vegas in the coming months. Gossip Cop has debunked stories about Bryan and Perry flirting up a storm on the American Idol set, but those tall tales are completely false.

Bachelorette-Esque Story

The tale of Kennedy is reminiscent of the recent controversy on the Bachelorette. Host Chris Harrison had to step away from the show after a racism scandal. The immensely popular series is not being canceled though, for disappointing controversies are par for the course in Bachelor Nation.

In the wake of the capital riots, it came out that former Bachelorette contestant James Taylor was among those storming the capital. His ensuing tweets cause producers of the program to exile him from Bachelor Nation. Scandals and reality television are forever intertwined. It’s certainly uncommon for American Idol to have two exits without votes, especially for one that made it as deep as the final five. That being said, these are unprecedented times. Here’s hoping Kennedy can educate himself and earn back respect as he says he wants to do.

