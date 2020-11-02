Sean Connery's $33.87 Million French Villa Is On The Market – See The Pics!

Fans around the world are mourning the loss of legendary actor Sean Connery, who passed away on October 31st at the age of 90. His stunning Mediterranean villa—which TopTenRealEstateDeals.com reports is currently on the market for a cool $33.87 million—proves that the OG James Bond actor was just as sophisticated and refined as his onscreen alter ego.
Perched atop a cliff with sweeping views of Marseille and the sea, this five-bedroom, five-bathroom manor sits on 1.24 acres in the South of France. Featuring striking 1920’s stone architecture, it has five levels, an elevator, and a magnificent rooftop terrace, as well as numerous balconies and verandas from which to take in the idyllic landscape.
Inside, the magnificent mansion looks like a palace fit for a king. It boasts wide-planked parquet and marble floors and a grand hall entrance way, plus floor-to-ceiling windows throughout the house. The upper-level master suite has his-and-her baths and a private balcony, while the elegant dining room and massive kitchen open up to a picturesque garden terrace.
There’s also an indoor pool and a gym complete with showers and dressing areas, along with an outdoor pool overlooking the Promenade des Anglais and the Old Port.
Other notable elements include scenic walking paths, multiple outdoor dining areas, and a family room and kitchenette on the main level.
Connery’s former home—which locals often referred to as “Sean’s place”—became well-known for more than its seaside splendor. In the early 1980s, art imitated life when the actor allowed the property to be featured in several scenes of his Bond film Never Say Never Again, which was filmed on location in Nice and Monaco. Reportedly, the movie’s title makes reference to a declaration made by Connery in 1971 that he would "never again" play the role of James Bond.
Take a peek at more of Sir Sean Connery’s exquisite French villa in the video below!