Sean Connery's $33.87 Million French Villa Is On The Market – See The Pics!

A True James Bond Getaway

Connery’s former home—which locals often referred to as “Sean’s place”—became well-known for more than its seaside splendor. In the early 1980s, art imitated life when the actor allowed the property to be featured in several scenes of his Bond film Never Say Never Again, which was filmed on location in Nice and Monaco. Reportedly, the movie’s title makes reference to a declaration made by Connery in 1971 that he would "never again" play the role of James Bond.