Scott Disick ‘Seething’ Over Kourtney Kardashian Dating Travis Barker

It’s never easy to see an ex get together with someone new. In one tabloid story, Scott Disick is “seething” after seeing Kourtney Kardashian move on with Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker. Gossip Cop investigates.
According to Heat, after dating “a series of toy boys,” Kardashian has fallen in love with longtime friend Barker. “While she’s having her fun, her ex Scott Disick… is seething.” An insider says that Disick is “no fan of Travis and sees him as a major threat.” The two exes have “remained friendly and extremely flirty” since splitting up in 2015, so Barker could mean the real end of that relationship.
An insider said that Kardashian has “known Travis for many years and their kids have become best buddies,” so the romance has come naturally. This is “really raising Scott’s hackles.” He’s already told “Kourtney to stay away from him, but she’s told him it’s none of his business.”
This piece would have you believe that Disick both dislikes Barker and is clinging to the hope that he and Kardashian reunite. This is simply not the case. Disick and Kardashian will always be in each other’s lives as the two raise their three kids together, so it’s wonderful that they remain so close, as evidenced by their social media posts.
That being said, he’s already romantically moved on. As Gossip Cop has previously pointed out, he’s been going on dates but isn’t in a relationship right now. It would be quite hypocritical for Disick to snap at Kardashian when he’s been doing the exact same thing.
E!, a far more reputable source than Heat, reported the exact opposite of this story. It said Disick was “really happy for Kourtney and is not surprised they are dating.” He also “has been around Travis on several occasions and thinks he's a great guy.” This story of jealousy is completely bogus as Disick both likes Barker and has moved on.
Just a few weeks ago this tabloid claimed Kardashian was pregnant with Disick's child. Obviously, that story was not true, but it was far less head-scratching than the story about Kanye West’s plan to clone himself. Heat just can’t keep up.
This tabloid has been fanning reunion rumors between Disick and Kardashian for years now, but the two aren’t together. Barker and Disick get along perfectly well, so this story is bogus. This is clearly not the magazine to read for accurate news about the Kardashians.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.
