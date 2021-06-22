Scott Disick ‘Scared’ Of Travis Barker?

Keeping Up With The Kardashians may be over but that doesn’t mean the drama is. One tabloid is claiming Kourtney Kardashian’s ex Scott Disick is scared of her current boyfriend Travis Barker. Gossip Cop investigates.

“Scott Disick: Intimidated By Travis!”, the headline reads in the latest issue of Star. The publication is reporting that the normally confident “Lord Disick” is shaking in his boots when it comes to Kardashian’s newest boyfriend. “It irks him that his kids see Travis as this cool punk-rock dude with tattoos and an edgy look,” an unnamed inside source told the paper.

Disick “feels kind of emasculated and inferior to the guy. He knows he could kick his butt!” The magazine alleges Kardashian keeps posting X-rated shots with Barker, who is best known as the drummer for Blink-182. “It’s a massive kick in the teeth!” the insider finished saying about Disick.

Stretching The Truth

First off, Kourtney Kardashian’s Instagram posts are not X-rated, otherwise, they would be taken down. Yes, a few photos show some PDA and bikini shots, but nothing remotely scandalous. At one point in the article, the publication diagnoses Disick with “an inferiority complex” before randomly mentioning Barker survived a 2008 plane crash, like that somehow makes Barker a better fighter. First off, the outlet is not a licensed psychologist and second, Disick has made it clear he just wants the mother of his three children to be happy.

Case in point, on the Keeping Up With The Kardashians reunion, Andy Cohen mentioned to Disick that he seemed to get upset when Kardashian was dating other people. The 38-year-old acknowledged his issues by joking, “Me? No, I just want to kill them,” before adding “I think if you really love somebody, you want them to be happy no matter what. So I do give her a blessing to be happy.” Are Barker and Travis best friends? No. Are they trying their best to coexist for Kourtney Kardashian’s sake? It seems like it.

Keeping Up With The Lies

Like most other tabloids, Star has lied about the Kardashian clan before. In 2018, the outlet claimed Kardashian was angry with Disick over his house-flipping reality show and felt excluded from the production. Gossip Cop pointed out the publication got a few of its facts wrong, before noting momager Kris Jenner was a producer on the since-canceled program. That same year, the tabloid reported Kourtney Kardashian was ditching her siblings and wanted to get married so she wouldn’t have the same last name as them. This year, the paper claimed sister Khloe Kardashian was pregnant with Tristan Thompson’s second child. That rumor, like all the rest, turned out to be false.

