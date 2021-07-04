Scott Disick On The Outs With Family Now That Kourtney Kardashian Is Dating Travis Barker?

Keeping Up With The Kardashians is officially over, but does that mean Scott Disick’s time with the family is done too? One tabloid asked that question earlier this year. Gossip Cop is investigating the story.

Lord Disick Booted Out Of Kardashian Court?

Now that Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have been dating for six months, OK! claimed back in May that her ex Disick wouldn’t be invited to family events anymore. This apparently included an Easter weekend bash in Palm Springs. “He’s still bummed about the whole thing. It’s dawning on him that after years of milking his relationship with the family, his meal ticket may finally be coming to an end,” a secret but unnamed source told the publication.

Allegedly Kardashian posting Instagram photos of their kids with Barker and his children on a recent ski trip added to Disick’s woes. The source added that the dad of three “feels like he’s getting sidelined from all the action.” There’s even talk that Disick will be ostracized from the family’s new Hulu show, set to start shooting this summer. “Scott realizes he won’t have a starring role,” the source finished.

Hold Your Horses

Gossip Cop can confirm that Scott Disick will always be a part of the Kardashian-Jenner clan. This nameless source has no idea what they are talking about. Disick gave Barker and Kardashian his blessing on the Keeping Up With The Kardashian reunion. “I think if you really love somebody right, you want them to be happy no matter what. So, I do give her a blessing to be happy,” he told host Andy Cohen.

As for the Hulu show, we don’t know much about the upcoming show other than that it will shoot this summer. A fan did tweet Kim Kardashian after the May 13th show to tell her “Scott is us about #KUWTK ending! were so heart broken.” Kardashian responded with “But @ScottDisick is coming with us to Hulu sooooooo I get it BUT he will be back!!!!” Disick is also the father to three Kardashian-Jenner grandkids. He is not only coming back for the new show but will be involved in everyday family life. In Touch is notorious for not telling the truth when it comes to the Kardashian clan. The outlet ran the absurd story that Disick was not the father to Kourtney’s third child, even though the boy looks like a carbon copy of his siblings. Momager Kris Jenner was apparently ready to plan a double wedding for Khloe and Tristan Thompson and Kourtney and Barker. Another report from the publication said Kim had a relationship with Barker before her sister. Gossip Cop debunked each story.

