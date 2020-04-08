Did Scott Disick Knock Up Kourtney Kardashian Behind Sofia Richie’s Back?

Truth rating: 0

By Brianna Morton

Did Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick’s secret hookups behind Sofia Richie‘s back last year result in a new baby? That was the report from a tabloid one year ago. Gossip Cop looked into this scandalous rumor and can confirm it’s total bunk.

NW reported last year that not only was Kourtney Kardashian pregnant at 40, but the father was none other than her ex-boyfriend Scott Disick. This was bound to be a major blow to Disick’s current girlfriend, Sofia Richie, since the alleged baby was conceived behind her back during a series of passionate nights between the sheets, if a chatty “insider” is to be believed.

“Word is, she conceived when they got together for some naughty fun after a few drinks at her place,” snitched the source. “One thing led to another, they had an incredibly passionate time between the sheets and before Kourt knew it, she was taking a pregnancy test.” The source claimed Kardashian’s due date would come sometime “around Halloween.”

The illicit affair had been happening for some time, claimed the source. “Once Scott gets on the booze he pines for Kourtney.” The two apparently texted each other via a phone Disick kept secret from Sofia Richie. “Mostly they use it to talk about the kids, but if they’ve had a couple of drinks, Scott starts to get very inappropriate — and Kourt definitely encourages it.” All those racy messages could only lead to one thing, insisted the source, who said it was “inevitable they’d wind up in bed together.”

Though Kourtney Kardashian is “over the moon” about her supposed new baby, there’s one person who won’t take the news so well: Sofia Richie. “She’s going to be devastated when she finds out,” the “insider” practically crowed. “Besides the humiliation of Kourtney falling pregnant, she’ll be mortified to learn about her and Scott’s naughty sex-athons.” Kardashian, meanwhile is “quietly happy to be getting one over on Sofia and feels a pretty smug sense of triumph.” The source went on to claim that news of the impending birth would be announced on Kardashian’s lifestyle website, Poosh. “When the time is appropriate Kourt will shout this from the rooftops, plus it’ll have the added bonus of being an amazing plot line on the show.” Yes, that’s what every new mother is most concerned about: ratings.

Not a word of this story is true, Gossip Cop found. Other than the word of an anonymous “insider,” there’s absolutely no proof that Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick were secretly sleeping together behind Richie’s back. On the contrary, Sofia Richie and Disick’s relationship seems to be going stronger than ever. Just one day ago, Richie posted a photo of herself and Disick’s dog, Hersh, on Instagram. And, needless to say, Kardashian was not pregnant last year, nor did she welcome a new baby over Halloween. Kardashian and Disick are committed to co-parenting their three kids, and there’s zero evidence that the two are interested in having another baby together.

There have been so many false rumors surrounding Kardashian’s place in Scott Disick and Sofia Richie’s relationship, Gossip Cop compiled them together in one article. It’s a narrative that appears again and again. If there’s one thing tabloids lack, besides journalistic integrity, it’s imagination.