Scott Disick Dumped Sofia Richie To Date Kylie Jenner?

As for Kylie, it seems very unlikely that she would hook up with her sister’s ex, not to mention the father of her niece and nephews. This story seems to have come out of nowhere, but after his stint in rehab — where he was outed to the media and forced to leave — Disick has been spending more time with the Kardashian-Jenner family, with them throwing him a birthday bash in May and him attending Khloe Kardashian’s birthday party in late June. It’s far more likely that the family was doing their best to make Disick feel included after a pretty rough, embarrassing event rather than Disick trying to seduce Kylie in order to get her money. Reps for Kylie also denied the story, pretty much confirming that this was totally untrue.