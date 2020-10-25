Scott Disick Dating Old Flame Megan Blake Irwin?

Has Scott Disick moved on with a former flame? One tabloid reports the reality star is dating Australian model, Megan Blake Irwin, again. Gossip Cop has looked into the story. Here’s what we found out.
According to WHO, Disick, who recently split from Sofia Ritchie, is playing the field again. This time, the magazine asserts he’s rebounding with Blake, who the media personality dated back in 2016. Blake is newly single, after the model’s relationship with Scream actor, Skeet Ulrich, ended. Disick and Blake were spotted together a few days ago. But, the tabloid notes the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was also seen recently with model, Bella Banos, on what appeared to be a date.
Here’s what Gossip Cop discovered about the situation. Scott Disick was indeed seen out with Megan Blake Irwin and Bella Banos on separate occasions, yet it hasn't been confirmed if the socialite is officially dating either ladies. According to a more trustworthy publication, People Magazine, Disick isn’t in a relationship with anyone. That outlet’s source notes Disick isn’t focused on exclusively dating at the moment following his break-up from Sofia Richie.
Scott split from Sofia because he really needed to focus on his health and his kids. This continues to be his focus. He has been on dates but isn't dating anyone.
It seems the outings were simply Disick mingling with two women, separately, of course. While they could’ve been dates, as of now, the reality star isn’t looking to get serious with anyone. Besides, Disick’s love life has been plagued with various incorrect rumors from tabloids before, which Gossip Cop has corrected.
Two years ago, NW alleged Kendall Jenner was in love with Disick. Despite being the younger sister of his former girlfriend and mother of his children, Kourtney Kardashian, the magazine suggested Jenner “had feelings” for Disick for “years.” Gossip Cop busted the narrative. At the time, Disick was still in a relationship with Richie, and the two didn’t break-up until earlier this year.
Last October, the same publication claimed Disick was having secret sleepovers with Khloe Kardashian. Again, why would Disick be involved with any of his former girlfriend’s siblings? It’s gross and inappropriate to even assume that. Still, Gossip Cop investigated the story, which, unsurprisingly, wasn't true. Disick wasn’t having “sleepovers” with Kardashian. The KUTWK star is very close to the Kardashian/Jenner clan, but, as seen on the popular show, Disick views them more like family. The magazine’s report was silly and tasteless.
