Scott Disick Dating Old Flame Megan Blake Irwin?

Last October, the same publication claimed Disick was having secret sleepovers with Khloe Kardashian. Again, why would Disick be involved with any of his former girlfriend’s siblings? It’s gross and inappropriate to even assume that. Still, Gossip Cop investigated the story, which, unsurprisingly, wasn't true. Disick wasn’t having “sleepovers” with Kardashian. The KUTWK star is very close to the Kardashian/Jenner clan, but, as seen on the popular show, Disick views them more like family. The magazine’s report was silly and tasteless.