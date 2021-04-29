Scott Disick, 37, Engaged To 19-Year-Old Amelia Hamlin?

Has Scott Disck met his match with Amelia Hamlin? One tabloid claimed that the “Lord” has officially chosen his lady and is engaged to the American actress. Gossip Cop is setting the record straight.

Marrying a 19-Year-Old

This past March, In Touch gushed that Hamlin wore nothing but a lacy white bra and skimpy panties as she seductively posed for a lingerie company ad on Instagram in early February. However, it suggests that fans were only focused on the couch she knelt on because it was the same one Disick has in the theater room of his $6 million Hidden Hills, California mansion. Supposed sources tattled, “This is the second sexy photoshoot she’d done from that house. She definitely thinks of Scott’s place as her home.” What’s more, the outlet proposed that soon they’ll make it official. “Scott and Amelia’s relationship has taken a serious turn,” a source told the publication, adding that after a little more than four months of dating, the two are suddenly engaged!

“They’re friends and family were completely shocked.”

The story suggests that the decision wasn’t totally out of the blue, claiming Disick had visited a jewelry store recently. “He’s never bought an engagement ring for anyone other than Kourtney Kardashian, but she turned him down. He never wanted to ask anyone else – until now. Amelia is different than any other woman he’s dated. She just gets him.” Like that hasn’t been said about every other celebrity couple. Yet, the story persists. The outlet alleged that once he had the ring, he saw no point in waiting, with a source claiming, “They haven’t been together long, but Scott has really deep feelings for her, and he’s also famous for surprising people with his antics – what better way than to pop the question? Amelia loves that about him, so she was game.” A game – that’s sort of what this article feels like!

But wait, there was one hitch, said the magazine. He forgot one traditional step by not asking her parents, actor Harry Hamlin and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna for their blessing. Even though the young Miss Hamlin’s own parents are 12 years apart in age, this tabloid asserted that most parents would be horrified that their teenage daughter was getting married at all, let alone to someone nearly two decades older. The article ended by saying, “Of course it will be a shock to Harry and Lisa, but Scott’s hoping they’ll come around. He’s finally ready to settle down, and he’s excited for his next chapter as a married man.”

Shocker – They’re Not Engaged

The only shocking thing about this article is how phony it is. The story literally escalates from Hamlin potentially posing on one of Disick’s couches to – “Now they’re engaged!” There’s no mention of how those two things are correlated and no further truth to corroborate the claim. The entire rest of the story simply drones on with cliche quotes and typical narratives about how in love the two are and how they just get each other. Ironically, the outlet never mentions Hamlin wearing the supposed ring he purchased, and in nearly all of her recent Instagram photos, which frequently feature her hands, she’s not wearing any sort of engagement ring. In many of them, she sports no rings at all! Maybe the duo is absolutely head over heels for one another, but that doesn’t mean they’re rushing into an engagement. In Touch simply ran this headline to stir things up with their readers, but blatantly missed the mark with their nonexistent proof.



As eclectic as Disick is, tabloids frequently paint fictitious narratives about him. Gossip Cop has debunked all sorts of bogus stories about him. Like the time Life & Style suggested he had dumped prior girlfriend Sofia Richie for Kylie Jenner. Then, there was the time Heat purported Disick and Kourtney Kardashian were expecting their fourth child, though they weren’t even together and both had other love interests. And let’s not forget the time HollywoodLife assured fans that Disick and Kendall Jenner had been hooking up for years, despite Jenner herself putting the rumors to rest once and for all on Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Looks like these tabloids need to keep up with their fact-checking, because they’re failing miserably.

