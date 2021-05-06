Scott Bakula Gives Inside Look On Emotional Last Day Of ‘NCIS: NOLA’ Filming

After seven seasons on the air, NCIS: New Orleans is coming to an end, and star Scott Bakula couldn’t be prouder of what the show accomplished over the years. The cast and crew recently wrapped filming on the last episode of the hit cop drama, and it clearly left Bakula feeling nostalgic. The actor shared behind-the-scenes observations about the series to give fans special insight into the upcoming finale, which airs on May 23.

Scott Bakula Dishes On The Series Finale Of ‘NCIS: NOLA’

Scott Bakula is sad his time is over on NCIS: NOLA, but his memories of the show, and especially its emotional finale, have eased the actor’s parting pains. It also helped that Bakula’s real life wife, Chelsea Field, portrayed Special Agent Dwayne Pride’s love interest, Rita Devereaux. The characters finally get married in the last episode in a romantic backyard affair.

Filming the scene was like stepping into a time machine, Bakula recalled. “Seeing Chelsea stand at the end of the garden in her red dress misted me up. It took me right back,” Bakula said, adding that he felt “pure love” as he gazed into his wife’s eyes while they recited their vows.

He and Field moved down to New Orleans in November in order to film the series, and now that it’s all over, Bakula admitted that it’s “hard to leave” the city he’d just begun calling home. “We kind of had the key to the city; everybody knew me and I appreciated being able to pat every cop I walked by on the shoulder and say, ‘Hey, how you doing?’” Bakula reflected.

A Wrap Party In The Era Of COVID-19

When the filming was all over, the cast and crew held a party to celebrate all the hard work done over the years for the show. It wasn’t quite a typical wrap party, however, because of coronavirus-related restrictions. “People gave speeches, bumped elbows,” Bakula explained. “They had their masks on. It was bittersweet: We shot 16 episodes and are proud of the season, but it was goodbye — and from a distance.”

Christopher Silber, an executive producer, said of the finale, “We end on a high note for people,” adding, “The audience will see they are going to continue on, happier and a little bit wiser, still solving crime.” It will definitely be bittersweet to see the end of NCIS: NOLA after seven seasons, but showrunners have promised a satisfying ending for fans who long to see their favorite characters off with a bang.

More News From Gossip Cop

Friends Worried For Tara Reid’s Health, Say She’s Cut Off All Contact Amid Career Slump?



Ellen DeGeneres Confronts Luke Bryan Over Rumor He Fathered Maren Morris’ Baby



Best Mother’s Day Gifts To Make Your Mom Feel Like A Celeb



Ruben Studdard: What The ‘American Idol’ Winner Is Doing In 2021



‘Wheel Of Fortune’ Producers Worried Pat Sajak Is ‘Out Of Control,’ ‘Losing His Marbles’?