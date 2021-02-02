Scarlett Johansson Trying To Get Colin Jost To Quit 'Saturday Night Live'?

Is Colin Jost Leaving 'SNL'?

Funnily enough, we've actually heard different versions of this sort of rumor before. In reality, this latest story seems to be nothing more than a weak rehashing of information from Colin Jost's memoir, A Very Punchable Face, and milquetoast assumptions about the couple. Early last year, several outlets reported on the fact that the head writer for the show had thought about life after SNL and what he wanted to do when he left the job after writing for it for 15 years. At the time, the expectation was that he'd continue to serve as head writer and on Weekend Update until after the election.