Scarlett Johansson Trying To Get Colin Jost To Quit 'Saturday Night Live'?

According to one report, Colin Jost is getting pushed out of Saturday Night Live by his wife, Scarlett Johansson. She may be the far bigger star, but is she trying to shake up her husband's career? Here's what we know.
"Scarlett Pushes Colin To Quit!" shouted one of the headlines in the National Enquirer's Straight Schuter section. According to the infamous column, the Under the Skin actress is telling her husband to "just say no" to Saturday Night Live and leave the show for good. Surprisingly, the story said that it's not because she wants him to be a stay-at-home dad or anything like that — instead, she thinks he's better than the long-running program.
An anonymous source explained that she "totally believes in him and is encouraging him to follow his dreams." He apparently has her "100 percent" support in making himself into a leading star in "developing and writing and even acting." The source concludes, "The three-minute sketches he has been doing on SNL were exciting to write, but it is time for a change!"
Funnily enough, we've actually heard different versions of this sort of rumor before. In reality, this latest story seems to be nothing more than a weak rehashing of information from Colin Jost's memoir, A Very Punchable Face, and milquetoast assumptions about the couple. Early last year, several outlets reported on the fact that the head writer for the show had thought about life after SNL and what he wanted to do when he left the job after writing for it for 15 years. At the time, the expectation was that he'd continue to serve as head writer and on Weekend Update until after the election.
The election has, of course, come and gone, and Jost's still with the legendary show. We absolutely do not expect him to stay at SNL forever — or even for another few seasons — but it's still entirely up to him as to when he quits and what he'll do after. We will point out that working on the show is undoubtedly intense, exhausting, and consuming, but it's not like the show keeps anyone's career in stasis, least of all Jost's.
There's his memoir, of course, and he's got a role in the upcoming Tom & Jerry movie. Jost's film Worst Man is also in the works, with Jost and SNL co-star Pete Davidson starring. Lorne Michaels is set to produce the latter, which just goes to show that working on the program for so long has clearly greased the wheels for Jost's increasingly impressive career prospects. We're sure his wife really is supportive, but we don't buy anything about her trying to get him to quit.
Plus, the Enquirer isn't exactly a great source for insight into SNL. It published a bogus story about Pete Davidson squaring off with his fellow castmates as well as a weird claim about Jost and Johansson having a baby, which obviously hasn't come true. Like we said, Jost might not be long for SNL, but after 15 years, it's not exactly impressive to predict that he'll move on at some point.
Gossip Cop believes there to be elements of truth, but the story is ultimately misleading.
