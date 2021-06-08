Scarlett Johansson, Ryan Reynolds Still In ‘Ugly’ Feud 10 Years After Their Divorce?

Are Ryan Reynolds and Scarlett Johansson battling over box office numbers? That’s the story one tabloid is pushing this week. Gossip Cop investigates.

Ryan Reynolds Feuding With Scarlett Johansson?

The most recent edition of OK! asserts that there’s still “bad blood” between Ryan Reynolds and his ex-wife, Scarlett Johansson. According to the tabloid’s inside source, “They’ve always been fiercely competitive when it comes to their careers.” Johansson’s highly anticipated Marvel film Black Widow hits theaters July 9, while Reynold’s sci-fi comedy Free Guy is due August 13. Now that both actors have their own films this summer, their rivalry is “heating up.”

The source admits, “It’s gotten a little ugly behind the scenes, complete with plenty of digs about their movie missteps.” The magazine notes that the actors have both moved on since their divorce in 2011, but that hasn’t sated their competitive natures. “The competition between them is as cold-blooded as ever,” notes the insider, “but they couldn’t be more evenly matched, so it’s going to be quite the fight to see who comes out on top!”

Ryan Reynolds, Scarlett Johansson Battling It Out On The Big Screen?

So, is it true that Reynolds and Johansson are still feuding with each other despite having been divorced for nearly a decade? It’s highly unlikely. While it’s true both actors have sure-to-be blockbuster films hitting theaters this summer, there’s nothing to suggest they have any kind of competition. Despite alleged “insider claims,” the tabloid fails to provide any credible information about the alleged feud.

Besides, this is far from the first time in the last nine years that the former couple has had big films come out around the same time. For example, Reynold’s Deadpool 2 hit theaters only a couple of weeks after Johansson’s Avengers: Infinity War. Since they both play Marvel heroes, wouldn’t we have heard something about this alleged competition back then? Obviously, this rivalry is merely an invention of the tabloid’s.

Ryan Reynolds and Scarlett Johansson have both moved on and married other people. Johansson recently tied the knot to comedian Colin Jost, while Reynolds celebrates his ninth wedding anniversary to Blake Lively this summer. The former couple rarely speaks about their previous marriage. Even if this alleged rivalry existed, it’s highly unlikely a tabloid as disreputable as OK! would know anything about it. It’s obvious someone took notice that both actors have films coming out this summer and drew up a story from there.

The Tabloid On Ryan Reynolds And Scarlett Johansson

Besides, OK! has a history of lying about these two actors. Last year, the magazine alleged that Reynolds and Lively were becoming stage parents for their two daughters. Gossip Cop debunked the claim at the time. Then, the publication asserted that Johansson was never going to marry Colin Jost. Of course, time proved that one wrong, and the two were married earlier this year. It’s clear OK! isn’t the most reliable source on the former couple.

